Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing homemade ginger ale recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The ginger ale drink is soothing for the gut and refreshing for the body. Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe to make it at home.
A ginger ale is known for being as refreshing as it is soothing for the gut, but not as something that is commonly prepared at home. Taking to Instagram on July 6, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur seeks to change just that with his easy ginger ale recipe.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Kabhi kabhi na, body ko bas kuch thanda aur refreshing chahiye hota hai - not another sugary soft drink. Homemade ginger ale is one of those drinks jo ek sip mein hi mood fresh kar deta hai. Thoda spicy, thoda tangy, aur itna refreshing ki you’ll keep making it all summer (aur baarish mein bhi).”
The detailed recipe for the drink is presented as follows.
Ingredients for ginger ale
- Roughly cut ginger: 100gms
- Water: 2 cups
- Sugar: 1 cup
- Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
- Lemon wedges: 2-3
- Mint leaves: a sprig
- Soda water: to top up
Method of preparation
- Take the ginger, wash and peel the skin. Now, with a sharp knife, roughly chop it into thin slices. Put the ginger slices in a blender. Add to it water, and blend it until smooth. A milky mixture is formed.
- Take a saucepan and set it on the heat. Strain the blended ginger water through a strainer and into the pan. As it heats, add sugar and stir well. Once the sugar has dissolved, squeeze in a lemon.
- As the mixture continues to boil, froth starts to form at the top. Remove the froth and continue to boil until the mixture turns into a translucent syrup.
- Take it off the heat and pour it into a bottle. This is the ginger ale concentrate or syrup.
- To make a refreshing ginger ale drink, take a tall glass. Into it, add two tablespoons of ginger ale syrup, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two to three lemon wedges, a sprig of mint, and a handful of ice cubes. Top it all off with soda water. Enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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