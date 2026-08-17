Step inside Kunickaa Sadanand’s cosy Mumbai home filled with warm interiors, personal touches and plenty of homely charm
Here’s a sneak peek into Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand’s home in Mumbai which is all about warmth, comfort, and personal touches.
Kunickaa Sadanand, an Indian film and television actor, advocate, producer, and social activist, gave a home tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Known for her roles in many Indian films, both as a villain and in comedic roles, she was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Let’s take a closer look at her home.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Kunickaa Sadanand’s home
Kunickaa’s home features a warm and distinctly personal character, leaning more towards an Indian-contemporary aesthetic. The entrance establishes the home's personality with a large, dark-wood-framed mirror occupying much of the wall. The open shelves, console with decorative objects, and a carved wooden pedestal add an old-world charm to the foyer.
Living and dining area
The main living space feels intimate and extremely personal. Instead of a minimalist arrangement with lots of empty space, the room makes generous use of books, artwork, furniture and decorative objects. The dining zone sits closer to the foreground, with a long rectangular dining table covered with a light tablecloth and surrounded by white upholstered chairs. One of the strongest aspects of the home is its use of artwork. The home also has an impressive collection of books, artefacts, figurines, carved pieces, and awards.
At the far end, a large window or glazed opening brings in substantial natural light. The seating is positioned to benefit from this brightness, making the living area feel more spacious than its actual dimensions suggest. Plants and decorative objects near the windows further soften the transition between the interior and exterior.
Into the kitchen
Kunickaa’s kitchen has a functional, practical and distinctly lived-in character, with a simple modular design. The overall scheme is built around a white-and-grey palette with mustard-yellow accents. The cabinetry runs along the walls in an L-shaped configuration. The lower cabinets are white, interspersed with grey drawers and panels. One of the most noticeable features is the large black-framed window above the counter. It brings in natural light and prevents the compact kitchen from feeling too enclosed.
Who is Kunickaa Sadanand?
Kunickaa Sadanand is an Indian television and film actor, producer, advocate, and social activist. She is primarily known for her villain and comedic roles. In 2025, she was a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19. As a singer, she has released three pop albums.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More