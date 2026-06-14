‘Kisiko dinner khilate ho toh haq nahi khareeda’: After backing Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand says we must teach sons

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been at the center of a massive social media storm, issued his second apology regarding the ongoing controversy. Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on the comedian's show has sparked massive backlash. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a ‘return’ on his investment. Kunickaa Sadanand has shared her opinions on the 370 biryani controversy.

On Saturday, Kunickaa Sadanand had come out in support of Pranit and hoped that he is forgiven. A friend of Pranit from the time they were in Bigg Boss Season 19, Kunickaa said thar she is sure he will be back with brilliant content. A day later, Kunickaa took to her X account to post a new video on the statement.

What Kunickaa said Kunickaa started off by saying that the ₹370 biryani controversy has gone viral and many people are talking about it and some are even making memes on it. But, she thinks that there is a larger social issue hidden in this row. She said, “Hamare society mein kuch log ab bhi yeh samajhte hain ki agar maine dinner pay kiya, gift diya, trips sponsor ki toh samne waale mein obligation ho gayi. Aur bahut si ladkiyan bina kisi pressure ke apne andar he andar guilty feel karne lagte hain. (Translation: In our society, some people still believe that if they pay for dinner, give a gift, or sponsor a trip, the other person incurs an obligation. And many women, without any external pressure, start feeling guilty deep down).”

She went on to add how ₹370 biryani, and even lakhs of gift cannot buy the autonomy, dignity or choice of someone. There is no price tag attached to it. Society uses guilt; from families, partners and these become emotional accounting. Kunickaa said that women become the ones who carry this burden.