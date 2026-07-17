Is ‘The Simpsons’ ending? ‘FOX Animation Domination’ on Sundays gets Fall revamp amid cancellation fears
FOX has not canceled The Simpsons. Season 38 premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT, though Family Guy, American Dad! and Bob's Burgers leave Sundays.
As FOX announced its lineup of shows for the fall of 2026, viewers of 'The Simpsons' every Sunday night were left with apprehensions. There were many shake-ups, some expected, including for Sunday nights when “The Simpsons” usually airs.'
Sunday nights on FOX feature “FOX Animation Domination” as part of which “The Simpsons” episodes are aired. With several major changes hitting the segment starting September 21, the apprehensions of 'The Simpsons' and, more broadly, of “FOX Animation Domination” fans are not unfounded.
But contrary to what many seem to be fearing, ‘The Simpsons’ has not been cancelled. It will continue to air on Sunday nights at 8pm EDT - but there are other major changes to the segment.
“The Simpsons” Is Not Cancelled: FOX Fall Lineup Explained
The major change announced by FOX in Sunday's "FOX Animation Domination" segment is the inclusion of live-action comedy shows instead of full-blown animation. Shows on the current line-up starting 8pm EDT on Sundays: "Family Guy", "American Dad!" and "Bob's Burgers" will go off air.
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Their places will be taken by "Animal Control," "Universal Basic Guys", and “Grimsburg”. However, "The Simpsons," which remains one of the most-viewed shows on FOX, will continue to headline the Sunday evening segment at 8pm EDT.
Season 38 of 'The Simpsons' will premiere as part of FOX's fall lineup September 21 onwards. New ‘The Simpsons’ at 8pm EDT will be followed by "Animal Control" (Season 5) at 8:30pm EDT, "Universal Basic Guys" (Season 3) at 9pm EDT, and finally "Grimsburg" from 9pm to 9:30pm EDT.
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Why FOX Revamped “FOX Animation Domination”
FOX has not specified a reason behind the changes. However, reports indicate that the change is more strategic than to do with the popularity of the shows cancelled or included.
According to a report in Animation Magazine from May this year, FOX is holding back "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers" for a midseason release. Amid the current issues with ratings for network TV, FOX is hoping to bring in more viewers in the new shows, according to a report by The Collider.
Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn has also said, discussing the company's animated strategy, that their focus is on building new franchises that could be as big hits as the animated shows already on the network. He described the legacy shows as a "flywheel" to launch shows like "Universal Basic Guys" and "Grimsburg"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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