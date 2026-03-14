The Simpsons Trump prediction: Did show say POTUS would die on March 14, 2026? Fact-check

Another added “It's written...trump will die.” Yet another said “Did The Simpsons really predict something massive happening to Donald Trump on March 14, 2026?”.

Given that today is March 14 several people expressed concern about the POTUS health. “Can this Simpson prophecy be true? We'll see,” one person remarked.

A person shared a photo of Homer and Lisa Simpson looking at a television screen. On the screen it shows ‘Trump dead’. The ticker below reads “Donald Trump 1946-2026”. It adds that he ‘died on March 14, 2026.’

The Simpsons is known for often predicting future events and a photo went viral claiming that the show had said Donald Trump would die on March 14, 2026.

The alleged prediction about Trump came at a time when the president is engaged in a war with Iran. Just today, Trump announced US troops had attacked Kharg Island, which is Iran's energy lifeline. The conflict began with US and Israel launching joint strikes which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Meanwhile, health concerns have always persisted around Trump. Many have pointed to the bruises on his hand, and recently a ‘rash’ on his neck. However, the White House has insisted that the president is in perfect health.

Donald Trump Simpsons prediction: Fact-check Despite the social media amplification about The Simpsons allegedly predicting Trump's death, the claims are untrue. Readers on X added context that the image showing Trump's death on tv, as part of the show is AI-generated.

“This image is not from The Simpsons. It is a fabricated hoax, and the show did not predict Donald Trump's death on March 14, 2026. Showrunners confirmed no such episode exists,” they wrote.

Grok fact-checked the claims as well, saying “It's a fake. That Simpsons image is doctored/AI-generated hoax material—never aired in any episode. Similar viral fakes have circulated for years claiming Trump predictions. No actual prophecy, just meme bait on a slow news day. Trump is alive and well as of now.”

Trump predictions The Simpsons got right While the current prediction which is going viral is untrue, The Simpsons has made several accurate predictions when it comes to Trump.

In the episode Bart to the Future, Lisa become president and mentions she inherited quite a ‘budget crunch from president Trump’. A 2015 short called Trumptastic Voyage shows a Trump 2024 background sign. The Simpsons have gotten other things right as well like Disney buying Fox.

However, it is to be noted that the show does not actually predict the future, but a couple of coincidences has catapulted it to pop culture fame in this regard.