What really happened between Laura Loomer and Joe Rogan? Feud explained as she accuses him of ‘bashing’ Trump

Laura Loomer has publicly criticized Joe Rogan multiple times in recent days, turning him into one of her most frequent targets on social media. As of July 17, 2026, Loomer has accused Rogan of criticizing President Donald Trump, giving airtime to guests she disagrees with, and focusing on issues she believes are hurting Republican messaging. Rogan has not publicly responded to the latest remarks. Laura Loomer vs Joe Rogan explained: Why is she targeting the podcaster?

The exchanges have unfolded against the backdrop of debates within conservative circles over Israel, Iran, foreign policy and discussions related to Jeffrey Epstein. Loomer’s posts have widely spread because of her close alignment with Trump and her influence among some MAGA supporters.

Laura Loomer criticizes Joe Rogan over Israel and Trump discussions On July 15, Loomer shared her longest post about Rogan, criticizing both the podcast host and some of the topics discussed on his show.

She wrote: “Joe Rogan @joerogan sits around and smokes weed all day on his show while he bashes the President.”

Later in the same post, Loomer added: “Joe Rogan is not a journalist or a serious news source. He’s an entertainer. And he bashes Trump every week. People who get their news and political updates from him are extremely uninformed.”