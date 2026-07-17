Viral video shows Canadian woman Kaitlyn Tracey allegedly slapping teen over 'MAGA clothing' before ICE detention

After reviewing surveillance footage , investigators obtained a warrant, and Tracey later surrendered to police. She is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment and obstruction.

The video shared online appears to show Tracey confronting a teenage girl on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. Police allege that Tracey first struck the girl on the shoulder before hitting her in the face. Authorities said the teenager was not seriously injured.

The incident was captured on video and later reviewed by investigators. Tracey was not arrested at the scene but later turned herself in after authorities issued a warrant. She is now being held at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall immigration facility and could be deported to Canada while her case moves forward.

A video showing a Canadian woman allegedly striking a teenage girl on a New Jersey boardwalk has drawn national attention and led to criminal charges as well as immigration consequences. According to police and court records cited by the Daily Mail, 33-year-old Kaitlyn Tracey was accused of hitting a teenage girl during Fourth of July celebrations on the Jersey Shore.

Tracey’s husband, Matthew Geroni, disputed the police version of events in comments to the Daily Mail. He claimed the teenagers involved had been “provoking” people and alleged that his wife was “pushed and shoved” before the incident. Geroni also argued that investigators relied on a short video clip that did not show the full encounter.

Police have not publicly backed those claims. Court documents cited in reports state that the teenager’s identity has been withheld because she is a minor.

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Matthew Geroni details ICE detention claims Geroni told the Daily Mail that his wife has struggled since being transferred to Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in New Jersey. He said Tracey described being kept in a room for about 24 hours shortly after arriving and claimed she had to sleep on a metal bench with the lights left on.

“She said the conditions in there are horrible,” Geroni told the outlet. “She was obviously very upset.”

He also said that many detainees at the facility spoke Spanish, which made communication difficult for his wife. At the same time, he said other detainees were “very nice” to her.

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Geroni maintained that Tracey was not the aggressor and accused local police of misrepresenting what happened on the boardwalk. Meanwhile, authorities continue to pursue the criminal case. Reports indicate that Tracey could be deported to Canada as the legal process unfolds.