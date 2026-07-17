Nolan Wells case update: Jason Whitlock blasts Ben Crump for stirring ‘racial animosity’ in Mississippi

He then launched into a personal attack on Crump, saying: “This man being dressed up as some lawyer with zero command of the English language, someone that literally probably has an IQ hovering around 70. And he’s out here running around as the face of the civil rights movement and a respected civil rights attorney and being quoted in newspapers and media organizations all across the country.”

“All of these leaders, they’ve all been installed. They’ve all been installed to promote chaos. And there’s no bigger example than Ben Crump,” Whitlock said.

During the BlazeTV segment, Whitlock claimed that several public figures were using the Nolan Wells case to create division.

Speaking on BlazeTV, Whitlock specifically criticized civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, accusing them of increasing racial tensions around the case. His comments came as the investigation into Wells’ death remains ongoing and authorities continue to examine the circumstances.

As questions continue to surround the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells in Mississippi, some public figures have publicly raised the possibility that race could have played a role. That discussion drew a sharp response from BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, who argued that people are pushing a racial narrative before investigators have released final answers.

Whitlock continued: “And he’s been allowed to parachute in like a carpetbagger, to parachute into Mississippi, and just to stir racial animus. And he’s been joined by Jasmine Crockett and others to stir racial animosity.”

The remarks were made while discussing public reactions to Wells’ death and the growing debate around whether race should be considered as part of the investigation.

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Jason Whitlock responds to Jasmine Crockett's remarks Whitlock also reacted to comments Crockett made during an interview with TMZ. When asked whether the case could be racially motivated, Crockett said, “I mean, I think that specifically as black Americans in the United States right now, we are always going to question whether or not there is a racial motivation.”

She added: “But also, if you know the history of Mississippi, I think that you’d have to be blind not to question potentially what is happening, especially in the case of an 18-year-old who ends up deceased without his cell phone, without any communication whatsoever with anybody prior to ending up deceased.”

Crockett further said, “And he was out with his Caucasian friends. And then law enforcement tells everybody there’s no foul play to be suspected. Now, a blind man could see that there’s something to investigate.”

Later in the exchange, she stated, “I absolutely think that I can tell you that we don’t have any answers, but if you think that race is not something to look at, then you are not really trying to investigate.”

Also Read: Nolan Wells death: 10 inconsistencies plaguing the case – from alleged argument to mystery woman ‘Katie’

After hearing those remarks, Whitlock rejected her argument and said she was speaking about a situation she did not fully understand. He also dismissed the suggestion that the case should automatically be viewed through a racial lens.