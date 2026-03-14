Where is Kharg Island? Trump says Iran energy lifeline attacked as USS Tripoli heads to Middle East; ‘obliterated’

President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that US forces had attacked Kharg Island, Iran's energy lifeline. Trump's announcement on Friday comes amid a chokehold Iran has maintained on the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the flow of fuel and LPG in the world. This handout image taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows a view of Iran's Kharg Island, which hosts the country's main crude export terminal and is responsible for the overwhelming majority of its oil shipments to the world. (AFP PHOTO / ESA - HANDOUT) “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote. He added “Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.” Also Read | Why Trump attacked Iran's Kharg Island. POTUS explains ‘Forbidden Island’ strike

Trump further said “During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Where is Kharg Island? Kharg Island is located in northern Persian Gulf, about 25–30 km (15–18 miles) off the coast of mainland Iran. It is near the port of Bushehr. Here is where it lies on the Iran map.

Kharg Island serves as the primary terminal for about 90-95% of Iran's crude oil exports. It lies northwest to the Strait of Hormuz and has a total area of 20 km2 (7.7 sq miles). The island has its own freshwater supply.