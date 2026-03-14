Where is Kharg Island? Trump says Iran energy lifeline attacked as USS Tripoli heads to Middle East; ‘obliterated’
President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that US forces had attacked Kharg Island, Iran's energy lifeline.
President Donald Trump on Truth Social announced that US forces had attacked Kharg Island, Iran's energy lifeline. Trump's announcement on Friday comes amid a chokehold Iran has maintained on the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the flow of fuel and LPG in the world.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote.
He added “Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”
Also Read | Why Trump attacked Iran's Kharg Island. POTUS explains ‘Forbidden Island’ strike
Trump further said “During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.
Where is Kharg Island?
Kharg Island is located in northern Persian Gulf, about 25–30 km (15–18 miles) off the coast of mainland Iran. It is near the port of Bushehr. Here is where it lies on the Iran map.
Kharg Island serves as the primary terminal for about 90-95% of Iran's crude oil exports. It lies northwest to the Strait of Hormuz and has a total area of 20 km2 (7.7 sq miles). The island has its own freshwater supply.
The military actions, as announced by Trump, came along with a warning for Iran. Earlier, Trump had directed that USS Tripoli with thousands of Marines be sent to the Middle East.
USS Tripoli to Middle East
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the deployment of USS Tripoli after US Central Command (CENTCOM) requested additional forces to expand military options in the region. This comes amid the ongoing tensions with Tehran, after joint US and Israeli strikes took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Sending the USS Tripoli will have additional Marines, warships, and advanced aircraft supporting the troops there. While there is no word of deployment yet, the Marines onboard the vessel offer ground operation options.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More