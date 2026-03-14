Trump says US struck Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island, warns Tehran against Hormuz blockade

United States President Donald Trump said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out strikes in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island, even as he warned Tehran against blocking Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced strikes on Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island.

Trump said that while the US carried out the "most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East", he chose to leave the oil infrastructure on the Kharg Island intact.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said in a social media post.

“I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” he added.

The small island serves as the export terminal for 90 per cent of Iran's oil shipments and lies about 483 km northwest of the strait.

The US President also warned Tehran against blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The fresh warning comes even as the US is deploying additional 2,500 Marines and three warships to the Middle East.

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“Should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” the US President said.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the US would soon begin escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz to protect them from Iranian attack. Asked when the US Navy will start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, “It will happen soon.”

Trump had said that Iran's attacks on shipping were "a last-ditch effort." The US would continue to hit Iran "very hard over the next week," he told Fox News in an interview.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, however, maintained that the Islamic Republic would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

Where is Kharg Island? Kharg Island, a small yet strategically significant piece of land, located in northern Persian Gulf handles about 90% of Iran’s crude exports.

The tiny piece of land was untouched by the US and Israeli military forces till Friday, the second week of the conflict.

The island is situated in the Persian Gulf, around 24 kilometers off mainland Iran’s coast. It boasts a huge loading capacity of around 7 million barrels a day, according to CNBC.

The island was at the radar of the Trump administration ever since the conflict started.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the campaign was “on plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of their meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before.”