Indian migrant worker's body found ‘covered in blood’ in Jerusalem house after alleged stabbing, murder probe underway

Body of a 40-year-old Indian national was found “covered in blood” at an apartment in Jerusalem, following which the Israeli police launched an investigation and said the crime was suspected to be criminal in nature. The identity of the Indian migrant worker has not yet been revealed by the Israeli authorities. (AFP/ Representational)

The police arrested a 31-year-old Israeli national in connection with the murder of the migrant worker, news agency PTI reported. The Indian national was found dead on Thursday in Jerusalem's Katamon neighbourhood. The victim was found lying on the floor in a house, which belonged to the elderly couple he cared for, Haaretz reported. He was dound lying on the floor with blood all around him, the Times of Israel cited the police as saying.

The identity of the Indian migrant worker has not yet been revealed by the Israeli authorities. Providing details on the incident, chief superintendent Yuval Reuven, commander of the Moriah Police Station, said, “In the Jerusalem District, at the Moriah Station, an incident was reported involving a person found in a house, covered in a significant amount of blood.”

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Preliminary probe suggested criminal nature of incident, led to arrest of suspect Police officers from the Moria Police Station arrived quickly at the scene and launched a preliminary investigation along with forensic investigators, Israel Police spokesperson's unit told PTI in an email response. “The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the incident is suspected to be criminal in nature,” the police said.

“Police officers arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and began initial investigative operations,” chief superintendent Reuven said.

According to Magen David Adom, the man was allegedly stabbed, Haaretz reported. Israeli police officers soon identified and arrested a 31-year-old resident from Eilat on suspicion of involvement in the crime. “During the investigation, a suspect for the murder was located…The investigation led to the swift arrest of the suspected individual involved in the murder,” Reuven said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed, but they were taken into custody for questioning, according to PTI. Reuven said additional investigative operations are also underway currently to determine the truth about the incident.

Cops are investigating any possible connection between the suspect and the elderly couple who the victim cared for, Haaretz reported. After police officers, Jerusalem district commander Avshalom Peled also arrived at the spot, holding a situational assessment with district commanders. Peled, after an initial assessment, asked them to “continue the investigation”, and assigned the probe to Jerusalem District Central Unit (YAMAR).