Why was Ro Khanna detained by Israeli settlers? Here's what happened: West Bank incident explained

Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna has alleged that he was detained by armed Israeli settlers during a visit to the occupied West Bank, saying his group's vehicle was blocked for more than an hour before Israeli security forces intervened. Khanna said he was visiting a Palestinian village that had been damaged by Israeli settlers when the incident unfolded. (AFP/File Photo)

The California Democrat made the remarks during a visit to a Palestinian village, describing what he said was a tense confrontation with settlers carrying US-made M4 rifles.

The Israeli military later confirmed that troops and police responded to reports of civilians blocking vehicles in the area but did not characterize the incident as a detention.

What happened to Ro Khanna? According to Reuters, Khanna said he was visiting a Palestinian village that had been damaged by Israeli settlers when the incident unfolded.

“We were at a village that Israeli settlers had destroyed, they had destroyed the school, they had destroyed that village, and we were just looking at it,” Khanna said.

He alleged that armed settlers surrounded the group's van, blocked the road and prevented them from leaving.

“And these hoodlums come in with machine guns, M4, an American-made machine gun, and they detain us. They block off the road. And then they call the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and the IDF is on their side, not on the side of the Americans,” Khanna told Reuters.

Group sought help from US Embassy Cameron Kasky, an aide accompanying Khanna, told Reuters that the group was held by settlers for more than an hour. According to Kasky, members of the delegation contacted the US Embassy in Jerusalem seeking assistance during the standoff.

He said officers believed to be from the Israeli police later arrived, after which the group was able to continue its journey.

What did the Israeli military say? The Israeli military confirmed that troops and police were dispatched after receiving reports that Israeli civilians had blocked vehicles near Khirbet Zanuta, a small Palestinian hamlet in the southern West Bank.

“Upon their arrival, the troops dispersed the Israeli civilians and allowed the vehicles to continue on their way,” Reuters quoted the military as saying.

The hamlet's residents were displaced following repeated settler raids after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Khanna, who has been mentioned as a potential Democratic contender for the 2028 US presidential election, said the visit reinforced his thinking about a possible White House campaign.

When asked by Reuters whether he was considering a presidential run, Khanna replied: “I'm strongly considering it and I'm more resolved to consider it after this trip.”