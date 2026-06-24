Israel’s Military Is Caught in a Political No Man’s Land in Lebanon

TEL AVIV—Israeli troops stationed in Lebanon are increasingly caught between U.S. limits on Israel’s military operations and domestic pressure to fight on against Iran-backed Hezbollah, leaving them in a no man’s land that risks a resumption of the fighting that could derail the truce between Washington and Tehran. Israeli military on patrol along the northern region in the Upper Galilee bordering Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops in southern Lebanon struck twice at what they said were Hezbollah militants threatening their positions around the Ali al-Taher ridge, home to what Israel says is an extensive underground Hezbollah fortress.

An Israeli offensive to capture that ridge last week nearly threw off a planned round of talks between the U.S. and Iran to wind down their war, leading President Trump and Vice President JD Vance to rebuke Israel for what they called a heavy-handed approach in Lebanon.

Israel is under pressure from the U.S. to withdraw troops, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon, people familiar with the matter said. One proposal is for Israel to implement pilot projects where its troops pull back from limited areas in southern Lebanon and are replaced by the Lebanese army, one of the people said. The U.S. endorses that approach, a senior American official said.

Israel has said it won’t withdraw. Asked about that stance, Trump told reporters Tuesday, “I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The U.S., Lebanon and Israel were meeting in Washington on Tuesday to hammer out a path to ending the conflict.

Tehran required an end to the fighting in Lebanon as part of the preliminary peace deal signed with Trump last week, leaving the U.S. and Israel with different objectives after fighting closely together against Iran. The divide has led to tense calls between Trump and Netanyahu in recent weeks.

Trump wants to wind down the unpopular conflict ahead of the midterms, while Netanyahu is under pressure from allies and opponents to press on with its campaign against Hezbollah ahead of elections this fall. One of the Israeli leader’s main challengers, Naftali Bennett, said Israel was endangering its troops by sending them to fight with their hands tied behind their back.

“It’s an Israeli Catch-22 that we created for ourselves,” said Michael Milshtein, a former senior Israeli intelligence officer. “You reach a situation where you are stuck in a place where you tell yourself that you can’t withdraw because it will hurt the country’s security interests and its deterrence, and on the other hand, your hands are tied.”

Hezbollah began firing rockets across the border after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran. Israel responded by pouring in forces and capturing a six-mile swath of territory it calls a security zone.

The Israeli move is core to its new defensive doctrine based on driving threats away from its border, a strategy that Israel also pursued in Gaza and Syria following the Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Even as the fighting in Lebanon has become a major obstacle to pushing forward the memorandum of understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have repeatedly said they won’t pull back from the security zone, including areas such as the Ali al-Taher ridge near Beaufort Castle, according to a map recently released by the military.