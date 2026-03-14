Why Trump attacked Iran's Kharg Island. POTUS explains ‘Forbidden Island’ strike

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that American forces carried out what he described as one of the ‘most powerful’ bombing raids ever conducted in the Middle East, targeting Iranian military facilities on Kharg Island a critical energy hub in the Persian Gulf. This comes as the US has warned Iran of additional strikes after the latter blocked the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One, Friday (AP)

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In a statement released shortly after the operation, Trump said the strike was carried out by US Central Command (CENTCOM) and claimed that all military targets on the island had been destroyed.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Why Kharg Island was targeted Kharg Island is one of Iran’s most strategically important locations. Situated in the Persian Gulf, the island serves as Iran’s primary oil export terminal and plays a central role in the country’s energy infrastructure.

Trump described the site as Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ and said the attack focused specifically on military installations rather than the oil facilities that dominate the island.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump added.

By sparing the oil infrastructure, Trump suggested the operation was meant to send a warning rather than cripple Iran’s energy exports outright.

Warning over the Strait of Hormuz The president also linked the strike to concerns about maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Trump warned that the decision not to destroy Iran’s oil facilities could change if Tehran threatens shipping routes in the region.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he said.

Trump claims Iran cannot respond militarily In the same statement, Trump argued that Iran lacks the capability to defend itself against US military action. “During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World,” Trump said.

He added that Iran would be unable to stop further strikes if Washington chose to expand the campaign.

“Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” Trump wrote.

Nuclear threat cited Trump also framed the strike within the broader goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!” he noted.

The president urged Iran’s military and leadership to de-escalate following the strike.

“Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!” Trump said.

With no clear end in sight, the war with Iran sent oil prices back to $100 per barrel on Thursday, and stocks sank worldwide.