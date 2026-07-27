Mitch McConnell update: Will Kentucky Senator attend Monday's vote at Capitol? What we know so far

The United States Senate is set to convene on Monday, July 27, for a key vote to appoint Donald Trump's nominee Walter Clayton as the new Director of National Intelligence. Sen. Mitch McConnell walks through the Capitol, Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

But the lingering question remains on the Republican Party camp: will Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell be present for Monday's roll call at the Senate? McConnell remains hospitalized at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC undergoing rehabilitation after his treatment, according to his staff.

Those claims have remained under question as Senator McConnell has not been seen in public since his June 12 hospitalization. Many popular social media commentators have claimed that McConnell could be "brain dead" amid his prolonged absence. But the Senator's camp has denied it, most recently releasing two photos of the Senator from the hospital as proof of life.

But those who question the credibility of the claims assert that photos are not enough and the Senator's team should issue a video of proof of life. As a result, McConnell's health has slowly snowballed into what could be the biggest health-related political cover-up in US politics since former President Joe Biden.

Also read: Mitch McConnell health update: Senator's team makes new claims amid rising conspiracy theories

Every time the Senate convenes for a vote, a question that crosses many minds is whether Sen. McConnell will be there to vote. In this article, we will take a look at what we know so far about the July 27 vote.

Will Mitch McConnell Attend Monday's Senate Vote? Mitch McConnell has missed 38 US Senate roll call votes since his June 12 fall and subsequent hospitalization. If he misses the vote on Monday, it will be the 39th time so far that the 84-year-old Senator has been absent from the Senate for a key vote.

As of Sunday evening, the office of Mitch McConnell has not issued a fresh update on whether the Senator will be present for Monday's roll call vote at 5:30pm EDT. But all reports indicate that the Senator will not be there at the US Capitol, taking his prolonged Senate absence to over six weeks now.

Also read: Mitch McConnell health: Calls for resignation grow as AOC voices worry over lack of transparency, ‘If he can’t give…’

Independent Capitol reporter Desiree Townsend, reporting regularly on the Senator's hospitalization from the George Washington Hospital, said it is unlikely the Senator will turn up for Monday's vote.

"If a senator falls into a coma after a tragic accident, no family should face public pressure to withdraw life support simply to vacate a Senate seat," she wrote. "Congress should fix this constitutional gap with an amendment that provides a dignified process for prolonged incapacity."

However, as the Republicans struggle with a slim Senate majority to enforce Trump's agenda, the prolonged absence of McConnell could end up being a major headache for Trump ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.