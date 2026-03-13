US Iran war live updates: Several explosions heard in Tehran; Oil prices drop after US nod for Russian crude

Iran's new Supreme Leader defiant

Iran’s new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statements Thursday, resolving to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open “other fronts” in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel.

The stance revealed by the Supreme Leader came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government.

“It is in your hands,” Netanyahu said at a news conference, addressing the Iranian people. “We are creating the optimal conditions for the fall of the regime.”

Since the start of the war, US and Israeli strikes have targeted security checkpoints in Iran to undermine the government’s ability to suppress dissent, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the US-based independent monitoring group known as ACLED.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones

Saudi Arabia intercepted dozens of drones entering its airspace, the defence ministry said Friday, as Iran carries out attacks on oil-rich Gulf countries in response to US-Israeli strikes.

"Twelve drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering Saudi airspace," a ministry spokesperson posted on X, after authorities reported at least 16 other drones were also shot down.

Oil prices down

Oil prices dropped on Friday morning after the US issued a 30-day license for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea, easing supply concerns.

Brent futures dropped 71 cents, or 0.71%, to $99.75 a barrel by 0123 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 88 cents, or 0.92%, to $94.85.