US-Iran war live updates: US orders 2,500 Marines, assault ship to Middle East; Iran 'strikes' US planes in Saudi
US-Iran war live updates: The Pentagon had dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region along with its complement of some 2,500 Marines.
US-Iran war live updates: President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States had heavily bombed military targets on Iran's oil hub Kharg Island and the US Navy would soon begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said military targets on Kharg Island, which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports, had been "totally obliterated" in "one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East."...Read More
He said he had chosen not to target oil infrastructure on the island for now.
"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," the US president said.
Trump on Strait of Hormuz
With oil prices spiking, Donald Trump was asked by reporters when the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Gulf's critical Strait of Hormuz.
"It'll happen soon, very soon," he said.
Iranian strikes have all but halted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally pass.
What's happening in Iran?
Several top Iranian officials joined a defiant pro-government rally in Tehran, meanwhile, marching alongside demonstrators waving banners reading "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."
As the United States intensified its bombing of Iran, Tehran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours.
The war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to rage and the Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on a primary healthcare center in southern Lebanon had killed at least 12 medical personnel on Friday.
According to the Lebanese authorities, at least 773 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon aimed at wiping out Iranian ally Hezbollah.
USS Tripoli with 2,500 Marines dispatched
The United States and Israel have treaded carefully around Kharg Island until now, but US officials have been reported as saying that capturing the island was potentially on the table.
The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported on Friday that the Pentagon had dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region along with its complement of some 2,500 Marines.
Blasts ring West Asia
Heavy blasts shook Tehran late Friday after the United States vowed to step up air strikes and Iranian state media said a fresh round of missiles had been launched towards Israel. Israeli rescue workers said no casualties were reported.
Blasts were heard in Doha early Saturday and Qatar's defense ministry said its military had intercepted missiles targeting the Gulf state.
Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said its forces had intercepted dozens of drones on Friday and Turkey said NATO forces shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran -- the third such interception in the war.
Oil prices
The conflict has sparked chaos in global markets and sent oil prices soaring.
Brent contracts for a barrel of crude have soared more than 42 per cent, leaving markets and governments everywhere skittish about energy supply and higher inflation. On Friday, oil stayed above $100 a barrel.
US-Iran war live updates: UAE arresting people for filming Iranian missile interceptions
The UAE has ordered the arrest of 10 people for publishing clips of the country's air defence systems intercepting aerial attacks, as well as fabricated clips of explosions and strikes, UAE state media reported.
According to state media, the individuals published real footage of attacks, as well as other AI-generated videos and images, on websites in the UAE. They have been referred to an "expedited trial", it added.
Separately, Abu Dhabi Police said that it has arrested 45 individuals of "various nationalities" for filming and "spreading misinformation" during attacks on the country.
US-Iran war live updates: More about the explosion heard in Baghdad
An explosion was heard in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, on Saturday, AFP reported, hours after a missile struck a powerful Iran-backed group in the city.
Residents in the Zayouna district in eastern Baghdad told AFP that the blast's force shook their houses.
Explosions were heard earlier in Baghdad, which appeared to be a missile strike on a house used by the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah, killing "a key figure" and wounding two others, a security source told AFP.
US-Iran war live updates: Iran's warning on oil infrastructure attacks
The spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya has said that if Iran’s oil infrastructure is attacked “all the oil and energy infrastructure belonging to oil companies across the region that have American shares or cooperate with the United States will be destroyed and turned into a pile of ashes.”
This statement from the Iranian forces seemed to be in response to US President Donald Trump’s claims about a US attack on Kharg Island.
US-Iran war live updates: Fresh explosion heard in Baghdad
New explosion has been heard in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, news agency AFP reported.
US-Iran war live updates: Saudi says it downed six more Iranian drones
The Saudi Defence Ministry says it intercepted and destroyed five drones in the eastern region of the kingdom.
The ministry also said it shot down a drone over the “Empty Quarter” desert zone.
US-Iran war live updates: Israel braces for fresh missile barrage from Iran
In a post on X, the Israeli military said that the missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel a “short while ago.”
Israel’s defence systems are operating to intercept the threat, the military said.
Israelis in affected areas have been told to take shelter until further notice.
US-Iran war live updates: US says IRGC ‘didn’t destroy' USS Abraham Lincoln
The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is “peddling recycled lies” with its claim that it “rendered” the USS Abraham Lincoln “inoperable”.
“To be clear: the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues to dominate Iranian airspace from the sea,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The IRGC earlier said it attacked the aircraft carrier in the Gulf with four ballistic missiles.
“The land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors,” the IRGC said.