US-Iran war live updates: US orders 2,500 Marines, assault ship to Middle East; Iran 'strikes' US planes in Saudi

He said he had chosen not to target oil infrastructure on the island for now.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," the US president said.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz

With oil prices spiking, Donald Trump was asked by reporters when the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Gulf's critical Strait of Hormuz.

"It'll happen soon, very soon," he said.

Iranian strikes have all but halted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally pass.

What's happening in Iran?

Several top Iranian officials joined a defiant pro-government rally in Tehran, meanwhile, marching alongside demonstrators waving banners reading "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

As the United States intensified its bombing of Iran, Tehran launched a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours.

The war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to rage and the Lebanese health ministry said an Israeli strike on a primary healthcare center in southern Lebanon had killed at least 12 medical personnel on Friday.

According to the Lebanese authorities, at least 773 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon aimed at wiping out Iranian ally Hezbollah.

USS Tripoli with 2,500 Marines dispatched

The United States and Israel have treaded carefully around Kharg Island until now, but US officials have been reported as saying that capturing the island was potentially on the table.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported on Friday that the Pentagon had dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region along with its complement of some 2,500 Marines.

Blasts ring West Asia

Heavy blasts shook Tehran late Friday after the United States vowed to step up air strikes and Iranian state media said a fresh round of missiles had been launched towards Israel. Israeli rescue workers said no casualties were reported.

Blasts were heard in Doha early Saturday and Qatar's defense ministry said its military had intercepted missiles targeting the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said its forces had intercepted dozens of drones on Friday and Turkey said NATO forces shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran -- the third such interception in the war.

Oil prices

The conflict has sparked chaos in global markets and sent oil prices soaring.

Brent contracts for a barrel of crude have soared more than 42 per cent, leaving markets and governments everywhere skittish about energy supply and higher inflation. On Friday, oil stayed above $100 a barrel.