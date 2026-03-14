Strait of Hormuz closed only to US, Israeli vessels: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz is open and that the strategic route is only closed to the US and Israeli vessels. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is closed only for US and Israeli vessels. (REUTERS)

"As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi told MS Now in an interview on Saturday.

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The claim from the Iranian minister comes even as hundreds of ships, including many Indian vessels, remain stranded in the narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Speaking on the ongoing blockade on the narrow passageway, the Iranian minister said that the route is closed over “security concerns”.

“Of course, many of them prefer not because of their security concerns. This has nothing to do with us. And at the same time, there are many tankers and ships who are passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Araghchi said the Strait is not closed, adding, “It is only closed to American, Israeli ships and tankers and not to others.”

To a question on whether Russia and Iran are providing military and intelligence support to Iran, Araghchi said “Russia and China are our strategic partners. And we have had close cooperation in the past, which still continues. And that includes military cooperation as well.”

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Trump's repeated warnings over Strait of Hormuz The remark follows Trump's repeated warnings to Tehran on the blockade on Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in the day, Trump announced strikes on Iran's crucial Kharg Island and warned of destroying oil infrastructure on the the crown jewel should the country “interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz”.

In another social media post, Trump said many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping. Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

Trump said the effort could involve naval deployments from multiple countries that rely on the passage for trade and energy shipments.

Why is Strait of Hormuz critical to global oil supply The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime 'chokepoint', lies between Oman and Iran. At its narrowest point, it measures only 33 kilometers wide.

However, on a typical day, ships passing through the passage carries about a fifth of the world’s oil sail out of the Gulf.

But the conflict between the US and Iran has led to a blockade on the route with Tehran saying it would not allow “even a single liter” to be shipped to its enemies.