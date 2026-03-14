Strait of Hormuz closed only to US, Israeli vessels: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
The claim from Araghchi comes even as hundreds of ships remain stranded in the narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz is open and that the strategic route is only closed to the US and Israeli vessels.
"As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi told MS Now in an interview on Saturday.
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The claim from the Iranian minister comes even as hundreds of ships, including many Indian vessels, remain stranded in the narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Speaking on the ongoing blockade on the narrow passageway, the Iranian minister said that the route is closed over “security concerns”.
“Of course, many of them prefer not because of their security concerns. This has nothing to do with us. And at the same time, there are many tankers and ships who are passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Araghchi said the Strait is not closed, adding, “It is only closed to American, Israeli ships and tankers and not to others.”
To a question on whether Russia and Iran are providing military and intelligence support to Iran, Araghchi said “Russia and China are our strategic partners. And we have had close cooperation in the past, which still continues. And that includes military cooperation as well.”
Also Read: Iran FM Abbas Araqchi says no problem with Mojtaba Khamenei after US' 'disfigured' claim
Trump's repeated warnings over Strait of Hormuz
The remark follows Trump's repeated warnings to Tehran on the blockade on Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in the day, Trump announced strikes on Iran's crucial Kharg Island and warned of destroying oil infrastructure on the the crown jewel should the country “interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz”.
In another social media post, Trump said many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping. Trump said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.
Trump said the effort could involve naval deployments from multiple countries that rely on the passage for trade and energy shipments.
Why is Strait of Hormuz critical to global oil supply
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime 'chokepoint', lies between Oman and Iran. At its narrowest point, it measures only 33 kilometers wide.
However, on a typical day, ships passing through the passage carries about a fifth of the world’s oil sail out of the Gulf.
But the conflict between the US and Iran has led to a blockade on the route with Tehran saying it would not allow “even a single liter” to be shipped to its enemies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More