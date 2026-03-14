Trump says China, UK, others will 'hopefully' send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz 'open and safe'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the effort could involve naval deployments from multiple countries that rely on the passage for trade and energy shipments.

United States president Donald Trump has said that the US and several other countries could deploy warships to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, amid tensions linked to Iran.

He further said “hopefully” China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom could send ships to the region.

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Claim of major damage to Iran’s military In his message, Trump claimed that the United States had already destroyed what he described as “100% of Iran’s military capability.” However, he warned that Iran could still attempt limited attacks that might disrupt shipping in the waterway.

Even after suffering heavy losses, he said Iran could deploy small threats such as drones, sea mines or short-range missiles along or within the strait. Such actions, he suggested, could still pose risks to ships travelling through the route.

Warning of continued US military action Trump also said that US forces could continue military operations near the shoreline in response to potential threats. He said the United States would strike along the coast and target Iranian boats or ships operating in the area if necessary.

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“We will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free,” Trump said, adding that the situation would be resolved one way or another.

Trump mentioned that countries affected by disruptions in the strait should send naval vessels to the region so the waterway no longer remains vulnerable. His remarks suggested a push for a broader international presence aimed at ensuring the route remains operational for global shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime passages, and Trump said the goal of the proposed actions would be to keep the waterway “open, safe and free.”