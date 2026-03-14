Trump says China, UK, others will 'hopefully' send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz 'open and safe'
In a statement,Trump said nations affected by Iran’s move to close the Strait of Hormuz may join the United States in naval efforts to secure the route.
United States president Donald Trump has said that the US and several other countries could deploy warships to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, amid tensions linked to Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the effort could involve naval deployments from multiple countries that rely on the passage for trade and energy shipments.
He further said “hopefully” China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom could send ships to the region.
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Claim of major damage to Iran’s military
In his message, Trump claimed that the United States had already destroyed what he described as “100% of Iran’s military capability.” However, he warned that Iran could still attempt limited attacks that might disrupt shipping in the waterway.
Even after suffering heavy losses, he said Iran could deploy small threats such as drones, sea mines or short-range missiles along or within the strait. Such actions, he suggested, could still pose risks to ships travelling through the route.
Warning of continued US military action
Trump also said that US forces could continue military operations near the shoreline in response to potential threats. He said the United States would strike along the coast and target Iranian boats or ships operating in the area if necessary.
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“We will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe and free,” Trump said, adding that the situation would be resolved one way or another.
Trump mentioned that countries affected by disruptions in the strait should send naval vessels to the region so the waterway no longer remains vulnerable. His remarks suggested a push for a broader international presence aimed at ensuring the route remains operational for global shipping.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime passages, and Trump said the goal of the proposed actions would be to keep the waterway “open, safe and free.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More