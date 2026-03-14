Iran wants a deal but ‘I won’t accept': Trump's fresh claim after Kharg Island attacked
Iran, however, continued to launch large scale missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Gulf countries. It has also effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Iran is “totally defeated” and wants “a deal” that the Republican leader would “not accept”, hours after he announced that American forces had “obliterated” targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, which is home to the primary terminal that handles the country’s oil exports.
Iran, however, has continued to launch large scale missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Gulf countries. It has also effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a route used for nearly a fifth of the world’s traded oil, even as the United States and Israel continue strikes on military and other targets across Iran. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.
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Trump says Iran is ‘totally defeated’
In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), the US president slammed “Fake News Media” for “hating” to report how “well” Washington has targeted Iran and claimed that Tehran is now looking to make a deal.
“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal,” he wrote.
Trump also said that the deal Iran is making is something he would not accept. “But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.
Tehran has not yet responded to the US president’s remarks. However, as American strikes on Iran continued, Tehran launched another round of drone and missile attacks on Israel and neighbouring Gulf states.
Iran’s top diplomat said earlier this week that negotiations are no longer being considered and that attacks would continue as long as required.
"I don't think talking with the Americans would be on our agenda anymore," Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS News this week, saying Tehran had a "very bitter experience" during past negotiations with the US.
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US attacks Iran’s Kharg Island, Tehran reacts
Trump’s remarks came after his announcement that US forces had carried out strikes on Iran’s “crown jewel” and an important part of its oil network, Kharg Island.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he posted on Truth Social.
Trump added, “I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”
Notably, the island serves as the export terminal for 90% of Iran's oil shipments and is located about 300 miles (483 km) north west of the strait.
Iran’s armed forces said on Saturday that any attack on the country’s oil and energy infrastructure would lead to strikes on facilities owned by oil companies working with the United States in the region, according to local media.
With inputs from agencies