Iran wants a deal but ‘I won’t accept': Trump's fresh claim after Kharg Island attacked

US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Iran is “totally defeated” and wants “a deal” that the Republican leader would “not accept”, hours after he announced that American forces had “obliterated” targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, which is home to the primary terminal that handles the country’s oil exports. U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Florida, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Iran, however, has continued to launch large scale missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Gulf countries. It has also effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a route used for nearly a fifth of the world’s traded oil, even as the United States and Israel continue strikes on military and other targets across Iran. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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Trump says Iran is ‘totally defeated’ In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), the US president slammed “Fake News Media” for “hating” to report how “well” Washington has targeted Iran and claimed that Tehran is now looking to make a deal.

“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal,” he wrote.

Trump also said that the deal Iran is making is something he would not accept. “But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.