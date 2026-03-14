Kharg Island ‘not high on list’, Trump said in interview hours before attack on Iran’s oil network | WATCH

US President Donald Trump said that taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island was not a priority for him, but that he could change his mind within seconds, during an interview that aired on Friday morning. Later in the day, Trump announced that US forces had “obliterated” targets on the island, often referred to as Iran’s ‘crown jewel’, and also warned that the oil infrastructure on the island could be the next target. US President Donald Trump gestures after disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (REUTERS)

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he wrote on Truth Social. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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Now, the US president’s clip from the interview while speaking about the island is doing the rounds on social media.

What Trump said hours before attack on Kharg Kharg is located 16 miles (26 km) from Iran’s coast and about 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The island serves as the export point for about 90% of Iran’s oil shipments.

During an interview on Fox News Radio that aired on Friday morning, Trump was asked if he was thinking about taking control of Kharg Island.

In response, Trump said such a question should not be asked, but also clarified that any potential strike was not among the top priorities.