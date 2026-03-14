Kharg Island ‘not high on list’, Trump said in interview hours before attack on Iran’s oil network | WATCH
Kharg Island: Now, the US president’s clip from the interview while speaking about the island is doing the rounds on social media.
US President Donald Trump said that taking control of Iran’s Kharg Island was not a priority for him, but that he could change his mind within seconds, during an interview that aired on Friday morning. Later in the day, Trump announced that US forces had “obliterated” targets on the island, often referred to as Iran’s ‘crown jewel’, and also warned that the oil infrastructure on the island could be the next target.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” he wrote on Truth Social. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.
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Now, the US president’s clip from the interview while speaking about the island is doing the rounds on social media.
What Trump said hours before attack on Kharg
Kharg is located 16 miles (26 km) from Iran’s coast and about 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The island serves as the export point for about 90% of Iran’s oil shipments.
During an interview on Fox News Radio that aired on Friday morning, Trump was asked if he was thinking about taking control of Kharg Island.
In response, Trump said such a question should not be asked, but also clarified that any potential strike was not among the top priorities.
“It’s not high on the list, but it’s one of so many different things, and I can change my mind in seconds,” he said.
“I can’t answer a question like that … You shouldn’t be even asking it. Let’s say I was going to do it, or let’s say I wasn’t going to do it. What would I tell you? ‘Oh, yes, Brian, I’m thinking about doing it, let me let you know what time and when it’ll take place.’… It’s sort of a foolish question, a little surprising for you, because you’re a smart man,” Trump added.
Kharg Island attacked by US
Only hours after saying the move was not a high priority, the US president announced that American forces had “obliterated” targets on Iran’s “crown jewel”, Kharg Island.
The strike on Kharg took place as Iran continues to shut the Strait of Hormuz to most global shipping. This has pushed oil prices higher worldwide, with Brent crude rising above $102 a barrel by Friday afternoon.
The two-week conflict has not affected the island so far, as Iran has shipped out more fuel than it did before the war began, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Notably, the island has large oil storage facilities. Pipelines connected to the island are linked through the sea to several of Iran’s biggest oil and gas fields.
Energy experts had warned that a strike on civilian facilities on the island, or any attempt to take control of the site, could drive global oil prices even higher.