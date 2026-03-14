Target marked, hit, a cloud of smoke: Trump shares video after Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island bombed

Trump didn't caption the black and white video , so it wasn't immediately clear if the video was of the Kharg Island strikes. The watermark on the minute-long clip said ‘unclassified’ and it showed multiple targets being hit on the ground and clouds of black smoke emanating from the sites where bombs are dropped.

Hours after US hit Iran's oil hub, Kharg island, President Donald Trump shared an aerial video footage on his Truth Social account, that showed a bombs being dropped on a patch of land. Track updates on Iran US war

Trump on Saturday said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out strikes in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island, as he warned Tehran against blocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump dubbed the strike as the “most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East” and said that he chose to leave the oil infrastructure on the Kharg Island intact.

Also read: Why is Kharg Island crucial to Iran's oil network? Inside ‘crown jewel’ struck by US as war escalates

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said in a social media post.

“I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” he added.