Social-Media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are arrested in Miami

The U.S. Marshals Service said the ”arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

British prosecutors said Saturday the brothers are facing a total of 59 charges for alleged offenses that took place between 2010 and 2017.

The Tates, who are brothers, have millions of followers on X, where they promote a pugnacious, hypermasculine lifestyle that rejects feminism. The arrests were before Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion, was supposed to serve as co-host of a bare-knuckle boxing event in Miami.

The influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested Saturday in Miami after the U.K. sought their extradition on dozens of charges, including rape and sex trafficking.

The brothers are expected to make an appearance at a Florida federal court early next week, according to a law-enforcement official.

Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the brothers, said the Tates are innocent.

“Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free,” McBride said Saturday. “America does not do Britain’s political dirty work. Not here. Never.”

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said it authorized 42 charges against Andrew Tate, who is 39 years old. Tristan Tate, 38, faces 17 charges. The service said there are a total of seven alleged victims.

In 2016, Andrew Tate was kicked off a British reality show after a video surfaced that appeared to show him repeatedly hitting a woman with a belt. The brothers, who have British and American citizenship, later moved to Romania, where they have also been charged with rape and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate has styled himself as a self-help guru for young men and criticizes a Western culture that denigrates the traditional role of men in society.

Write to Joseph Pisani at joseph.pisani@wsj.com and Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com