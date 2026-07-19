Instagram down: Thousands complain of outage amid troubles with Meta's Facebook, Messenger; how to fix issues

Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users on Sunday, July 19, with many reporting troubles with other Meta services like Facebook and Messenger. At the time of writing Downdetector logged over 4,000 people facing issues with Instagram. Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger logos are seen on the screen. (Unsplash)

Downdetector screenshot showing outages reported for Instagram. (Downdetector)

Facebook currently shows over 3,000 people facing issues, as per the site that tracks outages. Messenger shows over 100 people facing troubles. Global outage hits Facebook, Instagram users Several people let their concerns be known about the Instagram outage. One person said the feed was working but they could not see their profile. Another added “The error message indicates that the company expects the issue to be resolved shortly, advising users to try again in a few minutes.” Also Read | Meta sued over AI-assisted layoffs; employees on maternity, medical leave allege bias Yet another said that their home page wouldn't load, while another complained of not being able to post stories. “I think Instagram is down. I’m only seeing welcome page on my feed. No new contents. What’s going on?,” one wrote on X. One Instagram user also shared a photo of their feed, which appeared blank amid the outage.

Regarding Facebook, one wrote “2am and my feed showed 2 posts then errors and wont let me load again.” Meanwhile, another noted that the outage was global. People from UK to Tennessee complained about issues with the Meta service. Another person shared the error message and wrote "Facebook is down globally with major interruptions to Instagram being reported, also. Users are getting the message "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue." I can access FB via mobile, but not on my laptop. Anyone else?".