India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Can Rohit Sharma silence critics in series decider?

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India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot.

India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: With the series level at 1-1, India face England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's in London. The last couple of days has only been about Rohit Sharma's ODI future and rumours of retirement. Meanwhile, the BCCI has had to publicly state that no such discussion has taken place. The third and final ODI will see four modern greats take to the field and once again remind fans of their importance. Joe Root's match-winning 99* in Cardiff was the defining innings of this series. Kohli has managed a half-century and has looked good at the crease. Buttler showed his domination in the T20I series. Unlike Kohli, Root and Buttler, Rohit has been facing criticism due to his poor returns. He will be hoping to silence his critics on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the match, England captain Harry Brook hailed Joe Root. "Root has been such a good player for so many years and it's awesome to have him on the side. We probably have depended on him quite a little bit in recent times in ODI cricket and Test cricket. Hopefully, the boys can learn from what he's doing, myself included, and realise how easy he's making batting look, to be able to just rotate the strike. If we can add a little bit of Joe Root into our batting as a collective team, then we'll definitely be in some strong positions," he said. ...Read More

Speaking ahead of the match, England captain Harry Brook hailed Joe Root. "Root has been such a good player for so many years and it's awesome to have him on the side. We probably have depended on him quite a little bit in recent times in ODI cricket and Test cricket. Hopefully, the boys can learn from what he's doing, myself included, and realise how easy he's making batting look, to be able to just rotate the strike. If we can add a little bit of Joe Root into our batting as a collective team, then we'll definitely be in some strong positions," he said.