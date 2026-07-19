India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Can Rohit Sharma silence critics in series decider?
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Both sides will be aiming for a victory in the series decider at Lord's in London. The spotlight will also be on Rohit Sharma, who has been facing criticism lately. Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI.
- 6 Mins agoSpotlight on Rohit
- 22 Mins agoHead-to-head in ODIs since 2021
- 31 Mins agoENG squad
- 44 Mins agoIND squad
- 57 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: With the series level at 1-1, India face England in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Lord's in London. The last couple of days has only been about Rohit Sharma's ODI future and rumours of retirement. Meanwhile, the BCCI has had to publicly state that no such discussion has taken place. The third and final ODI will see four modern greats take to the field and once again remind fans of their importance. Joe Root's match-winning 99* in Cardiff was the defining innings of this series. Kohli has managed a half-century and has looked good at the crease. Buttler showed his domination in the T20I series. Unlike Kohli, Root and Buttler, Rohit has been facing criticism due to his poor returns. He will be hoping to silence his critics on Sunday....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, England captain Harry Brook hailed Joe Root. "Root has been such a good player for so many years and it's awesome to have him on the side. We probably have depended on him quite a little bit in recent times in ODI cricket and Test cricket. Hopefully, the boys can learn from what he's doing, myself included, and realise how easy he's making batting look, to be able to just rotate the strike. If we can add a little bit of Joe Root into our batting as a collective team, then we'll definitely be in some strong positions," he said.
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Spotlight on Rohit
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: The spotlight will be on Rohit today. Just three innings ago, he smacked 79 off 69 balls vs Afghanistan. Now, suddenly, the fans are after him after another scratchy knock! How much more does he really need to prove?
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Head-to-head in ODIs since 2021
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: India are yet to win two consecutive bilateral ODI series since 2024. Between 2021 and 2023, they won 12 of the 16 ODI bilateral series. They also lead 9-3 in ODIs vs England since 2021.
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: ENG squad
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND squad
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome everyone!
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India and England at Lord's in London! It is going to be a thriller and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, as he looks to silence his critics!