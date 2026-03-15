US Iran war LIVE updates: US identifies 6 airmen killed in Iraq plane crash; fire in central Israel after Iran strike
US Iran war LIVE updates: The war in the Middle East has entered its third week with no end to the fighting in sight.
- 9 Mins agoWho are the six soldiers killed in refuelling plane crash?
- 13 Mins agoLoud explosions in Bahrain's Manama
- 14 Mins agoOps at key UAE port suspended after drone attack
- 18 Mins agoUS asks non-emergency staff to leave Oman
- 31 Mins agoFire erupts in central Israel after Iran missile attack
- 33 Mins agoAt least 15 killed in Iran's Isfahan
- 37 Mins agoIran warns of attacks on US banks in Gulf
- 44 Mins agoIran ready for ‘ceasefire talks’, claims Trump
- 47 Mins agoTrump threatens to hit Iran's Kharg Island again
- 48 Mins agoEx-IRGC official says State of Hormuz to remain shut for US
- 50 Mins agoWhite House press secy says US will refill petroleum reserve after Iran war
- 53 Mins ago6 airmen killed in Iraq crash identified
US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States Department of Defense has identified the six airmen who were killed in a refuelling plane crash over Iraq a few days ago, Reuters reported. As the war in the Middle East entered its third week, US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasefire yet since the terms offered are insufficient....Read More
Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC News and said that he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".
Meanwhile, loud explosions were reported from Bahrain's Manama on Sunday morning.
15 factory workers killed in Iran's Isfahan
At least 15 workers were killed in an airstrike on a factory in Iran's Isfahan city on Saturday. While Israel’s military denied a role in the airstrike, the US military declined to respond to a query by the Associated Press.
Trump's fresh Kharg Island threat
Day after the United Stated hit Iran's oil hub Kharg Island, President Donald Trump on Saturday said it may launch strikes again even as Tehran has vowed retaliation in response to Friday's attack. Trump, in an interview to NBC News, said while Tehran appears ready to make a deal to end the conflict, “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Trump said the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island, adding that "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."
US Iran war LIVE updates: Who are the six soldiers killed in refuelling plane crash?
US Iran war LIVE updates: US has said that the six soldiers killed in refuelling plane crash in Iraq have been identified. They are:
- Major John A. Klinner, 33
- Captain Ariana G. Savino, 31
- Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34
- Captain Seth R. Koval, 38
- Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30
- Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28
US Iran war LIVE updates: Loud explosions in Bahrain's Manama
US Iran war LIVE updates: Loud explosions were heard in Bahrain's Manama on Sunday morning, AFP reported. Bahrain said it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran's attacks, which have killed two people in the kingdom and 24 others in neighbouring Gulf nations.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ops at key UAE port suspended after drone attack
US Iran war LIVE updates: UAE's oil-trading hub Fujairah on Saturday suspended its operations after a drone attack and a subsequent fire incident. However, the fire was contained which could potentially allow for loadings to resume, Bloomberg reported quoting sources.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US asks non-emergency staff to leave Oman
US Iran war LIVE updates: As Iran-US war continues for over two weeks now, the US state department said on Saturday it had ordered non-emergency government employees and the family members of government employees to leave Oman, citing safety risks, Reuters reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Fire erupts in central Israel after Iran missile attack
US Iran war LIVE updates: Fire erupted in central Israel early on Sunday morning after an Israeli military intercepted a missile barrage from Iran. The blaze was caused after the debris from interceptors fell in the central city of Ramla, Israeli Army Radio reported. No casualties have been reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: At least 15 killed in Iran's Isfahan
US Iran war LIVE updates: At least 15 people were reportedly killed in Iran's Isfahan after US missile strike on a refrigerator and heater factory in the central Iranian city , Fars news agency reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran warns of attacks on US banks in Gulf
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that attacks on American bank branches operating in the Gulf region could expand if further strikes by the US and Israel target Iranian banking infrastructure, according to Press TV. The IRGC said Iranian attacks on American bank branches in neighbouring countries were carried out in response to recent US-Israeli strikes on Iranian bank properties earlier this week.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran ready for ‘ceasefire talks’, claims Trump
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News. Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".
via ANI
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump threatens to hit Iran's Kharg Island again
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the United States may carry out more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island even as Tehran has vowed retaliation in response to Friday's attack. Trump, in an interview to NBC News, said while Tehran appears ready to make a deal to end the conflict, "the terms aren’t good enough yet."
Trump said the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island, adding that "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ex-IRGC official says State of Hormuz to remain shut for US
US Iran war LIVE updates: Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaee has told state media that Iran will keep the key Strait of Hormuz closed and will not allow US warships to enter the Persian Gulf. Press TV reported Rezaee as blaming Washington for escalating insecurity in West Asia. He emphasised that the strategic waterway will remain shut, and no US warship will be allowed to enter Persian Gulf waters.
via ANI
US Iran war LIVE updates: White House press secy says US will refill petroleum reserve after Iran war
US Iran war LIVE updates: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that the US will refill the strategic petroleum reserve after the Iran war is complete.
via Reuters
US Iran war LIVE updates: 6 airmen killed in Iraq crash identified
US-Iran war live updates: The US Department of Defense has identified the six airmen killed in a refuelling plane crash in Iraq early this week, Reuters reported.