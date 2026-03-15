US Iran war LIVE updates: US identifies 6 airmen killed in Iraq plane crash; fire in central Israel after Iran strike

Live

By

US Iran war LIVE updates: Streaks of light illuminate the sky during an interception attempt amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2026.

US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States Department of Defense has identified the six airmen who were killed in a refuelling plane crash over Iraq a few days ago, Reuters reported. As the war in the Middle East entered its third week, US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasefire yet since the terms offered are insufficient. Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC News and said that he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid". Meanwhile, loud explosions were reported from Bahrain's Manama on Sunday morning. 15 factory workers killed in Iran's Isfahan At least 15 workers were killed in an airstrike on a factory in Iran's Isfahan city on Saturday. While Israel’s military denied a role in the airstrike, the US military declined to respond to a query by the Associated Press. Trump's fresh Kharg Island threat Day after the United Stated hit Iran's oil hub Kharg Island, President Donald Trump on Saturday said it may launch strikes again even as Tehran has vowed retaliation in response to Friday's attack. Trump, in an interview to NBC News, said while Tehran appears ready to make a deal to end the conflict, “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Trump said the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island, adding that "we may hit it a few more times just for fun." ...Read More

Trump made the remarks during an interview with NBC News and said that he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid". Meanwhile, loud explosions were reported from Bahrain's Manama on Sunday morning. 15 factory workers killed in Iran's Isfahan At least 15 workers were killed in an airstrike on a factory in Iran's Isfahan city on Saturday. While Israel’s military denied a role in the airstrike, the US military declined to respond to a query by the Associated Press. Trump's fresh Kharg Island threat Day after the United Stated hit Iran's oil hub Kharg Island, President Donald Trump on Saturday said it may launch strikes again even as Tehran has vowed retaliation in response to Friday's attack. Trump, in an interview to NBC News, said while Tehran appears ready to make a deal to end the conflict, “the terms aren’t good enough yet.” Trump said the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island, adding that "we may hit it a few more times just for fun."