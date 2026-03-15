‘Iran completely decimated’: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!” Trump said in the social media post.

In a social media post, Trump said the countries that receive oil through the narrow passageway should take care of the crucial transit route, while the US will “help and coordinate” that “everything goes smoothly”.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States has “beaten and completely decimated” Iran even as he urged countries to take care of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well,” he added.

Trump's fresh remark calling for countries to join US efforts to end the Strait of Hormuz comes a day after he announced strikes at Iran's Kharg Island.

In another post, Trump said many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump said on social media.

He said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz closed only to US, Israeli vessels: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he added.

What Iran said on opening Strait of Hormuz? Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Strait of Hormuz is open to all the countries, adding that the strategic route is closed only to the US and Israeli vessels.

"As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi said in an interview to MS Now on Saturday.

To a question on the ongoing blockade, the Iranian minister said the Strait is not closed and “it is only closed to American, Israeli ships and tankers and not to others”.