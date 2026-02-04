The Simpsons creator in Epstein files: Matt Groening faces backlash; ‘They weren’t predicting…'

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening appears in the latest tranche of Epstein files, sparking a reaction among many. The Justice Department released the latest and final tranche of documents related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. Matt Groening has been previously mentioned in relation with Jeffrey Epstein as well., (X/@LandlordLinks)

Many were surprised to see the creator of the long-running and widely popular series mentioned in the documents. One of speaks about Groening being introduced to current interim head of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

“A while back Isabel and I introduced our very good friend cartoonist Matt Groening to Nobel Peace winner Mohammad Yunus, and next Sunday (October 3rd), Yunus becomes part of the Simpson legend. Now, that is an accomplishment we can be Truly be proud of as being Worthwhile and Meaningful!,” a communication amid Epstein's documents show.

Also Read | Who is Baal? Epstein's newly released files spark fear amid ‘sacrifice’ claims; ‘too deep and extreme’ Groening's appearance has sparked reactions with many doubting if The Simpsons was actually spot on with the predictions or if there was some wider conspiracy theory to serve the ‘masters’. While this theory has no basis, it draws on the conspiracy theory that a group of powerful and corrupt individuals run the world. QAnon embraced this theory and pushed Donald Trump as the savior against said group.

Reactions to Matt Groening-Epstein files news One person on X wrote “The creator of the Simpson’s is in the Epstein Files. They weren’t predicting, they were confessing what the ones in control were going to do next.”

Another added, “What if, the Simpsons weren't predicting anything, it's just that the people behind it were involved with the global elites and simply dropping easter eggs for events already made into plans?”.