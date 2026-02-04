The Simpsons creator in Epstein files: Matt Groening faces backlash; ‘They weren’t predicting…'
The Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of Epstein files and The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening's, name is mentioned.
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening appears in the latest tranche of Epstein files, sparking a reaction among many. The Justice Department released the latest and final tranche of documents related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.
Many were surprised to see the creator of the long-running and widely popular series mentioned in the documents. One of speaks about Groening being introduced to current interim head of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.
“A while back Isabel and I introduced our very good friend cartoonist Matt Groening to Nobel Peace winner Mohammad Yunus, and next Sunday (October 3rd), Yunus becomes part of the Simpson legend. Now, that is an accomplishment we can be Truly be proud of as being Worthwhile and Meaningful!,” a communication amid Epstein's documents show.
Groening's appearance has sparked reactions with many doubting if The Simpsons was actually spot on with the predictions or if there was some wider conspiracy theory to serve the ‘masters’. While this theory has no basis, it draws on the conspiracy theory that a group of powerful and corrupt individuals run the world. QAnon embraced this theory and pushed Donald Trump as the savior against said group.
Reactions to Matt Groening-Epstein files news
One person on X wrote “The creator of the Simpson’s is in the Epstein Files. They weren’t predicting, they were confessing what the ones in control were going to do next.”
Another added, “What if, the Simpsons weren't predicting anything, it's just that the people behind it were involved with the global elites and simply dropping easter eggs for events already made into plans?”.
Yet another remarked "He ain't predicting bruh, Everything "predictive programming", Simpson creator Matt Groening is on #EpsteinFiles List crazy." A person reshared this and added The Simpson's scene from Season 1 Episode 6, where it is written “Attention: some crazy creeps on an island somewhere are secretly running the world.” The person who shared it said “Matt Groening describes Epstein Island on an episode of the Simpsons.”
Notably, The Simpsons has cemented its place in pop culture for being able to predict future events in its episodes, like Trump's presidency. Given the creator's apparent bonhomie with Epstein, many have tried to weave a conspiracy theory of The Simpsons just dropping ‘easter eggs’ of what is to happen.
This is not the first time Groening's name has come up in relation to Epstein. Grok explained "Matt Groening is mentioned in unsealed Epstein court documents. Virginia Giuffre alleged she gave him a foot massage on Epstein's plane when she was 16. No charges were filed against him related to this. The Simpsons' 'predictions' are often coincidences or satire, not confessions."
