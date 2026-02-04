Who is Baal? Epstein's newly released files sparks fear amid ‘sacrifice’ claims; ‘too deep and extreme’
The final tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein was released by the Justice Department on Friday, and a document has raised questions about his religion.
Questions have been raised about Jeffrey Epstein's religion and who Baal is, after documents related to him went public. The Department of Justice on Friday released the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender.
Among them is a document where Epstein asks for eleven thousand four hundred thirty eight dollars to be wired. The name of the account, however, is what has caught the eyes of many. It is written ‘Baal name’ and then “Wachovia Bank, N.A.”.
A snapshot of the document was shared widely on X with many making claims about ‘demonic worship’.
“Baal is a demonic being that was worshipped in ancient israel by some hebrews before they converted to Judaism. Child sacrifice is a ritual of Baal worshippers, usually through burning, like lsraeI did to Gaza. Archaeological discoveries have found thousands of urns with cremated infant and small children remains. Now we have evidence of Epstein’s circle killing and even eating children,” one profile wrote.
Another added, "This Epstein sh*t is too deep and extreme...these leaders used to sacrifice babies by burning them to their god called "baal". SA, India, UK etc are on the files. No wonder MKP been quiet about the Genocide in Gaza. if Iran keep on resisting Israel will release more files."
Yet another said, “One of Jeffery Epstein’s bank accounts was named Baal. In the Bible Jeremiah excoriates the Judahites for sacrificing babies to Baal in offerings called Molekh.” There are several other such claims but to be sure they all come from unverified profiles and there is no backing to substantiate them.
Notably, the point about human sacrifice and giving babies to appease Baal also spring from content within the latest tranche, which alleged there was a party where babies were dismembered with people eating feces from the placenta.
Despite the conspiracy theories, no proof could be found to this end.
Meanwhile, questions are being raised about Epstein's religion as well. “#Epstein islands has a temple dedicated to the demon Moloch. Moloch, He is a wish fulfilling entity who can change your life in unimaginable ways like it happens in the movies! But what does Moloch demand? CHILD SACRIFICE and meat of little children… just what the Global Elites allegedly consumed at the Epstein islands!,” one person claimed on X.
Notably, these claims remain unverified. What is known of Epstein's religion is that he was born to Jewish parents. With the mention of ‘Baal’ many are wondering who that is and why has it been called ‘demonic’.
What is Baal?
Baal did not start off as a demon, but was rather a Middle Eastern god. It meant ‘owner’ or ‘lord’ in Hebrew. Canaanites largely prayed to Baal as they considered it a fertility deity.
Baal is also called Lord of Rain and Dew. In the Bible, the Old Testament where he is depicted as the main rival of Yahweh, the god of the Israelis.
Baal's mythological home is believed to be on Mount Zaphon, a peak located on the border of Syria and Türkiye, or present day Jebel Aqra. Its appearance was first revealed in one of the tablets excavated in the ruins of Ugarit in northwestern Syria in 1928. At the time, it was depicted as a solider.
Reportedly, one's first born would be given to Baal as a sacrifice, and worship was at its peak during King Ahab and Queen Jezebel's reign. In the Bible, Matthew 12:27, Jesus calls Satan ‘Beelzebub’ which links the devil to Baal-Zebub, a Philistine deity.
While the document from Epstein is the biggest clue into what Baal might be, some have suggested it is just a typo and the intended message was ‘Bank’. The message does make more sense with this replacement as the branch name is mentioned right after.
