Gabriela Rico Jiménez, a Mexican woman who wildly accused the global elite of engaging in cannibalism, is back in the spotlight again. This comes after the Justice Department released a fresh batch of files related to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice and renewed interest in Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jimenez. (X/@AFpost)

One of the documents spoke about a party on a yacht, where allegations were made about people eating feces from intestines. The document also leveled allegations against ‘George Bush 1’.

However, the disturbing nature of the contents have led many to think back to Jiménez's hysterical video where she leveled the accusations.

“In the video, Gabriela Rico Jiménez, a 21-year-old Mexican model, is seen outside the Fiesta Inn in Monterrey, Mexico, on August 3, 2009. Gabriela had attended a private party at the hotel, an elite modeling event that brought together prominent businessmen, politicians, and individuals whose names appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files—all figures favored by secularists. The young woman began screaming that they were eating children. She was then arrested and disappeared without a trace. Yesterday, evidence supporting her claims was released in a new batch of files from the U.S. Department of Justice, proving that Bush did this, and worse,” one person sharing the video wrote.

"What the 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jimenez claimed hysterically is now collaborate by the Epstein files! She disappeared that night forever. Who disappeared her?".

Yet another said, “In 2019, 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jimenez made statements alleging extreme abuse connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Newly released Epstein-related documents show that some elements she referenced were already known to investigators, though they stop short of substantiating her most extreme claims.”