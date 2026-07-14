Panchang Today, July 14, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Punarvasu Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 14, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 14, 2026, the Panchang suggests a calm and reflective Tuesday. Instead of rushing into new beginnings, the day is better suited for finishing pending work, simplifying your routine, and preparing yourself for a fresh start.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|Sunrise
|5:32 AM
|Sunset
|7:21 AM
|Rahu Kaal
|3:54 PM to 5:37 PM
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta:- 4:11 AM to 4:51 AM
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
Ashadha Amavasya
Basis: Ashadha Krishna Amavasya
What Today's Panchang Means
Today's Panchang brings together Mangalvar (Tuesday), Krishna Amavasya, and Punarvasu Nakshatra, creating an energy that encourages closure before new beginnings.
Tuesday usually supports courage, determination, and practical action. However, Krishna Amavasya, the final day of the lunar cycle, shifts the focus inward. Rather than pushing ahead, it encourages you to slow down, let go of what no longer serves you, and complete unfinished tasks.
Punarvasu Nakshatra carries the energy of renewal and restoration. It reminds us that progress doesn't always come from doing more. Sometimes it comes from correcting mistakes, simplifying our plans, and returning to what truly matters.
The Moon moves through Gemini and Cancer, creating a balance between logic and emotion. Part of you may want to analyse every detail, while another part simply wants comfort and peace. Instead of forcing big decisions, allow yourself to move at a steady pace.
Overall, this is not a day for dramatic changes. It's a day to clear your mind, organise your priorities, and quietly prepare for what comes next.
How to Use the Day
Work and Important Decisions
Today is ideal for completing pending work rather than starting something completely new.
If you've been postponing paperwork, reviewing documents, clearing emails, organising finances, or finishing small projects, now is a good time to focus on them. If a plan needs adjustments, improve it instead of expanding it.
Keep your schedule realistic. Avoid saying yes to more responsibilities until you're confident you can manage them. When making important decisions, take time to review every detail instead of acting in haste.
Relationships and Communication
Today's energy encourages simple, honest conversations. If there's an unfinished discussion with someone close to you, approach it calmly without trying to prove you're right. Listen carefully before responding and avoid making assumptions.
The Moon's movement between Gemini and Cancer reminds us that people may struggle to express exactly how they feel. Give others the benefit of the doubt and communicate clearly.
If you need space, say so kindly. If you need help, ask directly instead of expecting others to understand without being told. Small gestures of understanding can strengthen relationships today.
Reflection and Spiritual Practice
Krishna Amavasya naturally encourages self-reflection, while Punarvasu brings hope and renewal.
Take a few quiet minutes to think about what you want to leave behind and what you'd like to improve. You don't need an elaborate ritual. Writing in a journal, sitting quietly, offering a short prayer, or simply organising one corner of your home can bring a surprising sense of clarity.
Notice where impatience is showing up in your life before reacting to it. Sometimes creating order around you also helps create peace within you.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 14, 2026. Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Jyeshtha; Purnimanta: Ashaada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Amawasya until 3:13 pm; then Shukla Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Punarvasu until 12:09 am, Wednesday; then Pushya
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vyaaghaata until 11:55 am; then Harshana until 8:03 am, Wednesday
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Naga until 3:13 pm; then Kimstughna until 1:30 am, Wednesday; then Bava until 11:51 am, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Gemini until 6:48 pm; then Cancer
|Auspicious Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:11 AM
|4:51 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:31 AM
|5:32 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:59 AM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|10:02 PM
|11:27 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 PM
|3:39 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:21 PM
|7:41 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:21 PM
|8:22 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 AM, Wednesday
|12:47 AM, Wednesday
If you follow Panchang timings, today offers a few supportive windows for thoughtful work.
Brahma Muhurta: 4:11 am to 4:51 am
This peaceful period is ideal for meditation, prayer, journaling, planning your day, or simply enjoying a few moments of silence before the world becomes busy.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm
This is a favourable time for practical decisions, sending important emails, beginning a focused task, or having meaningful conversations that require clarity and confidence.
These timings are less about luck and more about choosing moments that naturally support calm, focused action.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|3:54 pm
|5:37 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:26 pm
|2:10 pm
|Yamaganda
|8:59 am
|10:43 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:18 am
|9:13 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:25 pm
|12:06 am, Wednesday
|Vajyam
|1:31 pm
|2:54 pm
|Aadal Yog
|12:10 am, Wednesday
|5:33 am, Wednesday
Panchang caution periods are not meant to create fear. Instead, they remind us to slow down and avoid unnecessary risks.
Rahu Kaal: 3:54 pm to 5:37 pm
If possible, avoid starting major projects, making expensive purchases, or having emotionally charged conversations during this period.
Yamaganda: 8:59 am to 10:43 am
This time is better suited for routine work, follow-ups, organising tasks, or handling everyday responsibilities instead of beginning something important.
If your schedule doesn't allow you to avoid these periods, simply work with extra care. Double-check important details, allow extra travel time, and avoid making rushed decisions.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, MOONSET
|Sunrise
|5:32 AM
|Sunset
|7:21 AM
|Moonrise
|No Moonrise
|Moonset
|6:44 PM
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently varied)
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|4:02 pm to 5:40 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:54 pm to 5:37 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:37 pm to 5:14 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:38 pm to 5:16 pm
|Chennai
|3:27 pm to 5:03 pm
|Ahmedabad
|4:06 pm to 5:47 pm
|Pune
|3:57 pm to 5:35 pm
|Kolkata
|3:03 pm to 4:43 pm
|Jaipur
|3:57 pm to 5:40 pm
|Kochi
|3:40 pm to 5:15 pm
|Lucknow
|3:37 pm to 5:20 pm
|Indore
|3:53 pm to 5:34 pm
|Guwahati
|2:53 pm to 4:35 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:57 pm to 5:42 pm
|Surat
|4:04 pm to 5:43 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:19 pm to 4:57 pm
|Nagpur
|3:39 pm to 5:18 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:38 pm to 5:13 pm
|Varanasi
|3:27 pm to 5:09 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:11 pm to 4:50 pm
The Day at a Glance
Today's Panchang reminds you that every new beginning starts with a meaningful ending. Instead of rushing ahead, take this opportunity to finish what you've started, clear away unnecessary distractions, and reconnect with your priorities. Sometimes the quietest days prepare us for the biggest changes ahead.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More