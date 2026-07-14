What are Corsair sea drones? Inside the US Navy's new autonomous weapon used against Iran

Three Corsair sea drones carried out the attack, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The command also released footage showing one of the autonomous vessels speeding across the water towards a dock before detonating on impact. Track latest news on US and Iran here

In a first, the US deployed Corsair unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in an attack on an Iranian structures. The armed maritime drones were used to strike a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Iran's Bandar Abbas naval base on Sunday, the Pentagon said.

The US war on Iran has already seen the US deploy one-way aerial attack drones modelled on Iran's Shahed drones. The Donald Trump administration has said it plans to invest billions of dollars in autonomous military platforms.

ALSO READ | US military shares video of using sea drones in combat for first time; hits Iran submarine, Bandar Abbas

What are sea drones? Sea drones, also known as unmanned surface vessels (USVs), are remotely operated or autonomous boats that can carry out missions without a crew on board, as per DefenseScoop.

Unlike submarines, which operate underwater, USVs travel on the water's surface and can be equipped with cameras, radar, sensors, communications systems, explosives or weapons, depending on their mission.

They range from small, fast attack craft a few metres long to much larger autonomous ships capable of transporting cargo or carrying sophisticated military payloads.

How do they work? Sea drones are controlled in one of three ways: