Ukraine carries out 1st underwater drone strike, hits Russian submarine in Black Sea

In a first, Ukraine has carried out an attack on a Russian submarine using underwater drones. As per a statement issued by Ukraine’s Security Service SBU, it used 'Sea Baby' naval drones to knock out the Russian vessel. As per a statement issued by Ukraine’s Security Service SBU, it used 'Sea Baby' naval drones to knock out the Russian vessel. (Screengrab from SBU video)(Ukraine SBU)

Taking to Telegram, the SBU shared a video of the attack and stated that the drones hit a Varshavyanka-class submarine that carried four launchers for Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russia has used to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

"The ship suffered critical damage and was effectively out of service," the SBU wrote further on Telegram.

The Security Service further shared that the Russian vessel it hit is often known as the "black hole" due to its ability to absorb sound and remain undetectable by sonar.

The cost of a submarine of the class "Varshavyanka" is about 400 million US dollars. Given the international sanctions imposed, the construction of a similar submarine can currently cost up to 500 million dollars," the SBU shared further.

Earlier in the war, Ukraine carried out a missile strike on "Rostov-on-Don," a Russian submarine in the same class in September 2023. A response from Russia regarding Monday's strke is awaited.

Ukraine strike comes amid peace negotiations

Ukraine's underwater strike comes amid negotiations with the United States as part of an effort to end the ongoing war and develop a peace plan.

The strike also comes ahead of a highly anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

As per Reuters, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said the operation to hit a submarine - the most difficult target to hit - marked a significant "turning point" in the naval battle between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukraine war began in February 2022 after Russia's invasion of Kyiv. Since then, the two countries continue to remain engaged in a war, which has become one of the deadliest Europe as seen since the Second World War.