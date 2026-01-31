George Bush in Epstein Files: Shocking allegations emerge; ‘raped him too’

An interview of the purported Epstein victim shed light on chilling allegations involving ‘George Bush 1’. It remains unclear if this refers to George HW Bush, who also was a former US president. Notably, no legal action could be found to have stemmed from these allegations.

The Justice Department released a final tranche of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, in accordance with the transparency act. Shocking allegations were made against George Bush in the documents. Notably, Bush's name did not come up in Epstein's personal logs but rather in a complaint made to the NYPD Detective Bureau Child Exploitation by one of Epstein's purported vitcims.

What are the allegations against ‘George Bush 1’? An email correspondence which contains the purported Epstein victim's account notes “Thanks M, I didn't realize Bush raped him too. Ok.”

More details about the victim are attached in the same document. “While on this yacht he witnessed African American males having sex with white blonde females, all of whom were bleeding during intercourse,” the document notes.

"While on this yacht he witnessed African American males having sex with white blonde females, all of whom were bleeding during intercourse," the document notes. "He was a victim of a type of ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar but left no scarring. On the yacht he witnessed babies being dismembered, their intestines removed, and individuals eating the feces from these intestines," it adds.

“He was also raped by George Bush 1,” the document shockingly alleges.

"Victim disclosed he was escorted to the FBI building by Michael Moore who is the creator of "True Pundit", described by multiple online sources as a conspiracy driven news website that attempts to paint the FBI in a bad light," the rest of the document continues.

The same document went on to allege rape by Epstein and William J Clinton. It added that Donald Trump and Melania, who he was not married to at the time, were also on the yacht trip in 2000. However, the document from the authorities notes the purported victim “offered NO supporting or corroborating evidence or witnesses that could be contacted.”