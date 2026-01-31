Jay Z in Epstein files: How Beyonce's husband, Pusha T, and Harvey Weinstein are linked; allegations explained

Rap icon Jay Z's name has been mentioned in the new series of documents the Justice Department released pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. Notably, Jay Z's name appears in a report filed to the FBI hotline in 2019. Jay Z's name was mentioned alongside Harvey Weinstein in the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. (X/@sleezeSTAN)

Beyonce's husband is not the only name of note there. The likes of Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein are also mentioned. The unlikely grouping, and Weinstein's sordid reputation has led many to raise eyebrows about Jay Z's name being involved as well.

It must be noted that Jay Z and Pusha T's names do no appear in Epstein's personal log books or records; rather they appear in records of calls made to the FBI by the public in 2019.

How are Jay Z, Pusha T, and Harvey Weinstein linked? The complaint links the three individuals, and a copy of it has been shared widely online. Part of the complaint goes, “…believed she was drugged, clouding her memory. attributed the drugging as frequently performed by persons assigned as handlers, whom she described as persons who established friendships with the victims. Among her handlers, identified the artist Pusha T.”

Also Read | Kevin Warsh, new Fed chair pick, named in Epstein Files, sparks backlash: 'Why did Trump choose him?' “Weinstein and Pusha T also attended the party and drugged her before engaging in sexual abuse,” the complaint continues.

The complaint regarding Jay Z which came in to the FBI alleged that the incident took place in 1996. The victim alleged “she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers…”.