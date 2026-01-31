Edit Profile
    Kevin Warsh, new Fed chair pick, named in Epstein Files, sparks backlash: 'Why did Trump choose him?'

    The Justice Department released a new tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and new Fed chair pick Kevin Warsh's name was among those mentioned.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 6:41 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    The new batch of Epstein files has some prominent names mentioned. The Justice Department on Friday released the rest of the files linked to Jeffrey Epstein in accordance with the transparency act. Among the names seen was that of Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's new Fed chair pick.

    Kevin Warsh's name appeared in the new tranche of Epstein files. (AP)
    Trump picked Warsh to take over Jerome Powell's role, even as the latter has been at loggerheads with the administration regarding slashing interest rates. The appearance of Warsh's name has sparked anger online with many raising questions about Trump's choice.

    How Kevin Warsh's name appears in Epstein files

    Kevin Warsh and his wife Jane Lauder appeared to be in Epstein's social circle. Notably, Warsh's wife is the granddaughter of Estee Lauder and the heir to the Lauder cosmetics industry.

    Warsh's name comes up in context of people invited by Epstein. In one instance, it is for a party on a boat, and the mail with Warsh's name part of Epstein's communication. “Please look this over. I think Roman's boat is bigger than Ron Perelman's. Here is a list of everyone I know that's coming down so far. Please advise where and when to screen,” the mail read.

    Also Read | Who is Kevin Warsh? Trump names Jerome Powell's replacement as Fed Reserve Chair

    In another instance, his name came up in a mail from Lesley Groff to Epstein, which said “List of people peggy invited to William Astor's dinner.” Warsh's name came up a couple of other times, in the latest tranche.

    Screenshots of the files with his name went viral on social media.

    It sparked outrage among many.

    Reactions to Kevin Warsh's name in Epstein files

    One person remarked “Why did Trump choose him to run The Federal Reserve?”. Another added, “YOU CANNOT CONFIRM HIM AT ANY COST,” referring to the Senate confirming Warsh for Fed chair.

    Notably, Warsh's name has appeared as a guest and there is no evidence of him having visited Epstein's island.

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

