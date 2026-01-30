Kevin Warsh: What Trump's Fed Chair pick has said about inflation, interest rates and Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he is nominating Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The 79-year-old, in a post on Truth Social, said that he expects Warsh to become one of the ‘Great Fed Chairmen’. Kevin Warsh was nominated as the new Fed Chair pick on Friday (REUTERS)

“I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best,” Trump wrote. “On top of everything else, he is ‘central casting,’ and he will never let you down.”

When will Kevin Warsh take on as Fed Chair? Warsh's nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate. The 55-year-old, who served on the US central bank’s Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, would succeed Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May.

Kevin Warsh's views on inflation and interest rates Warsh recently aligned himself with Trump by arguing publicly for lower interest rates, going against his longstanding reputation as an inflation hawk. During his time at the Fed, he was wary of inflation and supported higher interest rates.

However, it was last year when he echoed Trump's view that rates could be significantly lower.

Kevin Warsh's views on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency Unlike Powell, Warsh argued that cryptocurrencies are ‘sustainable store of value, like gold’.

"Charlie Munger (former Fed Chair) attacked Bitcoin," Warsh had said in a 2025 interview. "He called it evil in part because it would undermine the Fed's ability to manage the economy.

"Or it could provide market discipline, or signal that things need to be fixed. Bitcoin does not make you nervous. Bitcoin does not make me nervous."

What did Kevin Warsh say about Jerome Powell? Kevin Warsh had slammed the Fed and Jerome Powell last year. "Independence is reflexively declared, all too often in my view, when the Fed is criticized," he said at a conference in Washington. He further urged the Fed to stop relying on ‘stale’ government data.

"Fed leaders would be well-served to skip opportunities to share their latest musings," Warsh added. "Forward-guidance - a tool rolled out to great fanfare in the financial crisis - has little role to play in normal times."

(With inputs from Bloomberg)