Kevin Warsh: 5 things to know about Fed chair frontrunner ahead of Trump's pick

President Donald Trump said he would announce his pick for Fed chair on Friday and Kevin Warsh has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Jerome Powell. Trump was speaking at the premier of Melania, the documentary on First Lady Melania Trump when he set the timeline for his announcement. The POTUS had earlier said an announcement would come next week. Kevin Warsh joined the Fed reserve under the George Bush administration. (REUTERS)

Notably, Trump didn't take names though he spoke appraisingly of his to-be pick, saying it was someone well recognized in the financial world. The candidates on Trump's shortlist are National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, former Governor Kevin Warsh and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder. However, CNN's Kaitlan Collins said on X that Warsh was in the White House on Thursday, a day before the announcement, sparking buzz that he might be ahead of others in the race.

Also Read | Jerome Powell: The careful Fed chair standing firm against Trump While Trump's announcement remains awaited, here are some facts about Kevin Warsh, who is on the shortlist to be the next Fed chair.