Kevin Warsh: 5 things to know about Fed chair frontrunner ahead of Trump's pick
President Donald Trump said he would announce his pick for Fed chair on Friday and Kevin Warsh has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Jerome Powell.
President Donald Trump said he would announce his pick for Fed chair on Friday and Kevin Warsh has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Jerome Powell. Trump was speaking at the premier of Melania, the documentary on First Lady Melania Trump when he set the timeline for his announcement. The POTUS had earlier said an announcement would come next week.
Notably, Trump didn't take names though he spoke appraisingly of his to-be pick, saying it was someone well recognized in the financial world. The candidates on Trump's shortlist are National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, former Governor Kevin Warsh and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder. However, CNN's Kaitlan Collins said on X that Warsh was in the White House on Thursday, a day before the announcement, sparking buzz that he might be ahead of others in the race.
While Trump's announcement remains awaited, here are some facts about Kevin Warsh, who is on the shortlist to be the next Fed chair.
Kevin Warsh: 5 things to know
- Kevin Warsh is married to Jane Lauder, the billionaire heir of the Lauder cosmetics company. The two tied the knot in 2002. Warsh's wife is the granddaughter of Estée Lauder.
- While Warsh's exact net worth is not a matter of public record, he was a Federal Reserve Governor from 2006-2011, and they make over $200,000 a year, which adds up to $1,200,000. Prior to that he was a Morgan Stanley executive, rising up to the rank of Vice President, and as per job portal records, they make around $300,000 per year. This would easily take Warsh's total net worth to over a million dollars. Warsh's wife's net worth, meanwhile, is north of $2 billion.
- Warsh has had a relatively favorable view of Bitcoin, having earlier said it is a “sustainable store of value, similar to gold.”
- Warsh served on the board earlier in the George Bush administration.
- He was born in Albany, New York, and studied at Stanford University before heading off to Harvard Law School. Warsh also has degrees from Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.
