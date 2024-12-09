Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jay-Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: He responds, ‘You made a terrible…’

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 09, 2024 07:05 AM IST

Jay-Z has been named in a civil lawsuit with Diddy, alleging they raped a minor in 2000. The lawsuit was refiled to include the rapper's name on Sunday.

Jay-Z has been added to a civil lawsuit accusing both him and disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, according to an NBC News report.

Jay-Z has been named in a civil lawsuit with Diddy,
Jay-Z has been named in a civil lawsuit with Diddy,

The lawsuit, initially filed in October by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee in the Southern District of New York, now includes the name of an American rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claims the assault took place after she was invited to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Jay Z accused of ‘rape’ in refiling for Diddy’s lawsuit

The federal lawsuit that previously accused Diddy of misconduct was refiled on Sunday to also include Carter. Before the refiled lawsuit, “Carter received a letter from the plaintiff’s counsel requesting mediation to resolve this matter,” Buzbee wrote in the suit, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit alleges that after being dropped off at the award show without a ticket, the accuser approached various limousine drivers in an attempt to gain entry. One driver claimed to work for Diddy and invited her to an afterparty. When she returned, she was taken to a white house where she signed what she believed was a nondisclosure agreement.

Also read: Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Suri’s ‘trust fund’ activation: ‘Enough’

The party was filled with celebrities and drugs. She was given a drink that made her feel disoriented. Later Diddy Combs and Carter assaulted her while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, and the lawsuit is filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Jay Z responds to the accusations

In response, Jay-Z claimed his lawyer received “blackmail” from Tony Buzbee in an attempt to force a settlement, according to Variety. Instead, the rapper chose to challenge the accusations as fraudulent publicly.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Carter reportedly wrote.

“We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

Combs was arrested on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases that he has vehemently denied seeking a not-guilty plea. Recently, his third bail appeal was rejected by the court, and he is currently locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being arrested on September 16. Combs will remain behind bars until his trial on May 5, 2025, and could face life in jail if convicted.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On