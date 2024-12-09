Jay-Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: He responds, ‘You made a terrible…’

Jay-Z has been added to a civil lawsuit accusing both him and disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, according to an NBC News report. Jay-Z has been named in a civil lawsuit with Diddy,

The lawsuit, initially filed in October by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee in the Southern District of New York, now includes the name of an American rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claims the assault took place after she was invited to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Jay Z accused of ‘rape’ in refiling for Diddy’s lawsuit

The federal lawsuit that previously accused Diddy of misconduct was refiled on Sunday to also include Carter. Before the refiled lawsuit, “Carter received a letter from the plaintiff’s counsel requesting mediation to resolve this matter,” Buzbee wrote in the suit, according to the outlet.

The lawsuit alleges that after being dropped off at the award show without a ticket, the accuser approached various limousine drivers in an attempt to gain entry. One driver claimed to work for Diddy and invited her to an afterparty. When she returned, she was taken to a white house where she signed what she believed was a nondisclosure agreement.

The party was filled with celebrities and drugs. She was given a drink that made her feel disoriented. Later Diddy Combs and Carter assaulted her while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, and the lawsuit is filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Jay Z responds to the accusations

In response, Jay-Z claimed his lawyer received “blackmail” from Tony Buzbee in an attempt to force a settlement, according to Variety. Instead, the rapper chose to challenge the accusations as fraudulent publicly.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Carter reportedly wrote.

“We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

Combs was arrested on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases that he has vehemently denied seeking a not-guilty plea. Recently, his third bail appeal was rejected by the court, and he is currently locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being arrested on September 16. Combs will remain behind bars until his trial on May 5, 2025, and could face life in jail if convicted.