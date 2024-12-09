Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Suri’s ‘trust fund’ activation: ‘Enough’

Katie Holmes, the ex-wife of Top Gun star Tom Cruise, has addressed reports claiming their daughter, Suri, became an overnight millionaire after her father’s trust fund allegedly "kicked in" when she turned 18 and started college. Holmes, who has been raising Suri since their divorce, slammed the reports as false. The actress has often been vocal about her efforts to shield her daughter from negative media attention. Katie Holmes with ex-husband Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes slams Suri ‘trust fund’ reports

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Katie Holmes, 45, took to Instagram to dispute a report from the Daily Mail claiming that her daughter, 18-year-old Suri Cruise, had become a millionaire after her father, Tom Cruise’s, trust fund allegedly "kicked in." Holmes shared a snapshot of the article, which featured the headline: "Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise’s trust fund has ‘kicked in,’ and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too.”

Holmes firmly called out the publication, writing, “Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up.” She labeled the claims “completely false” and expressed her frustration in the caption with a simple, “Enough.”

Suri, the look-alike daughter of Phone Booth actress Katie Holmes, started attending Carnegie Mellon University in August. Several photos surfaced showing the mother-daughter duo at the campus—Holmes helping Suri settle into her dorm and even dropping her off.

Earlier reports claimed that Suri had received a trust fund from her estranged father Tom Cruise, which was set aside as part of Holmes and Cruise’s divorce agreement, and that she would only receive the remaining sum in her 30s. “The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed,” a source informed Daily Mail.

Who is Suri Cruise?

The 18-year-old Suri, who often makes headlines for her impeccable style and striking resemblance to her mother, grew up under her mother’s wing after Cruise and Holmes separated in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2006.

After the infamous split, the father-daughter duo, once frequently photographed at events, award shows, and outings, rarely made headlines. The family, though, never confirmed any reports of estrangement. The Mission Impoosible star already shares two children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman—Bella and Connor—who were adopted after the couple faced “fertility issues.”

Raised primarily in New York City with a focus on private schooling, Suri has been carefully protected from the intense media spotlight by her mother. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the Dawson’s Creek star told Glamour in 2023.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," she added. "She's an incredible person." Last year, Holmes made her directorial debut with Rare Objects, a film she also starred in. Suri also contributed to the movie’s soundtrack, a role she previously fulfilled for Holmes’ film Alone Together.