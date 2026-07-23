Alia Bhatt breaks silence on CJP protests: ‘Last few days have broken my heart’
Alia Bhatt expressed her emotional response to student protests, highlighting their dreams and sacrifices.
After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt has come out in support of the CJP-led student protest in Delhi. The Bollywood A-lister is among the growing number of celebrities who have voiced support for the students after they faced lathi-charge during their protest march on Monday.
Alia Bhatt supports students
Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note in support of the students. It read, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."
Praising the students for their courage and determination, Alia further wrote, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind.”
Bollywood celebrities extend support to the protest
Alia Bhatt isn't the first Bollywood A-list celebrity to back the students. On Wednesday night, Salman Khan also expressed solidarity with the protesters. He took to social media and shared a message in support of the movement. Salman posted a photo of himself as a young student and wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."
He added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."
The actor also said that the movement should not be hijacked politically and that the credit should go only to the students of the country.
Apart from Salman and Alia, Huma Qureshi also reached the Jantar Mantar protest site with her brother, Saqib Saleem, in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2026, at around 2 am, to extend their support to the students. Over the past few days, several actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, have also expressed solidarity with the protesting students.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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