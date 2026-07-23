Alia Bhatt breaks silence on CJP protests: ‘Last few days have broken my heart’

Praising the students for their courage and determination, Alia further wrote, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs Jai Hind.”

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note in support of the students. It read, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt has come out in support of the CJP-led student protest in Delhi. The Bollywood A-lister is among the growing number of celebrities who have voiced support for the students after they faced lathi-charge during their protest march on Monday.

Bollywood celebrities extend support to the protest Alia Bhatt isn't the first Bollywood A-list celebrity to back the students. On Wednesday night, Salman Khan also expressed solidarity with the protesters. He took to social media and shared a message in support of the movement. Salman posted a photo of himself as a young student and wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

He added, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."

The actor also said that the movement should not be hijacked politically and that the credit should go only to the students of the country.

Apart from Salman and Alia, Huma Qureshi also reached the Jantar Mantar protest site with her brother, Saqib Saleem, in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2026, at around 2 am, to extend their support to the students. Over the past few days, several actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, have also expressed solidarity with the protesting students.