Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise beat the heat in THIS summer outfit: Pics go viral

Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise, was seen on the streets of New York City as she wore an effortless outfit. Her outfit was perfect to beat the hot sizzling heat of the city as she stepped out in the sun. She was captured keeping it cool as she headed towards the subway. Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise went viral as she stepped out in her cool outfit.(@TomCruise/X, Twitter (X))

Suri Cruise’s cool fit for summer

In the rising temperatures of the city, Suri, stepped into the sun wearing a blue and breezy tank top paired with black cut-off sweatpants. Tom and Katie Holmes's daughter completed her fit with a pair of colourful Pony M-100 Low Vintage Sneakers which belongs to her mother and a black tote bag on her shoulder. She let her hair loose and walked to board the subway. She was previously spotted wearing her mum’s sneakers on Tuesday as she wore a black cotton skirt with a tank top, as reported by Page Six.

Her mother, Katie, wore the same pair in March, paired with a knitted sweater, jeans and camel coat and wore them once again on Mother’s Day. Suri recently changed her last name to Noelle to honour her mother.

Suri Cruise’s plans for the future

Suri has been spotted several times in the city since she graduated her high school in June this year. In one of her outings in the city with friends, the 16-year-old mirrored her mother in a green off-shoulder blouse and paired it with striped pants, brown slides and a tote bag to complete her look. She carried a vintage camera in the other hand.

Her plans for the future involve attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall with her move-in scheduled for August 17. Suri revealed her university plans in a video posted on TikTok by a fellow student at New York City’s LaGuardia High School in June.