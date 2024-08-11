Taylor Swift plans a special surprise for fans in Vienna amid terror plot cancellations

Taylor Swift in collaboration with Disney+ organised a surprise for her fans in Austria on Saturday, August 10 after the singer had to cancel her plan amid a terror plot. The tour was cancelled after the authorities in Vienna confirmed that they arrested two men who had planned to attack Swift’s concert in Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, August 8,9 and 10. A third man was arrested the following day as reported by AP. Taylor Swift organised a special surprise for er fans in Vienna after the cancellation of tour dates. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon ATTENTION EDITORS - NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NOT FOR USE ON ANY PRINT OR ELECTRONIC MAIN COVER OF MAGAZINES. EDITORIAL USE ONLY./File Photo(REUTERS)

What is the special surprise for Swifties in Vienna?

The streaming giant joined hands with cable ORF to premiere Swift’s Disney Film The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version) on television for free on Saturday night. In addition, Disney+ launched a special offer for Swifties in the region to try out their premium services on a 7-day trial basis and stream the movie there, beginning August 10.

The film premiere is a small gift in compensation for the cancellation of the tour due to attack threats. The Folklore singer’s tour promoters, soon after the initial arrest of two men, wrote on Instagram, “no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety”.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence also divulged the information regarding one of the arrested man’s plot for the concerts. He stated in a press conference on August 8, “His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow”. The arrested man intended to “attack the concert” with the use of “explosives and knives”, Omar informed, as reported by People Magazine.

Taylor Swift’s ‘biggest fear’: Attack in concerts

The Lover singer revealed in an earlier ELLE profile in 2019 that she was terrified to go on tour after attacks on Ariana Grande's Manchester, England, concert and Jason Aldean's Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival, a couple of years prior. Swift had never cancelled a tour date before due to such threats but she agreed that it is one of her “biggest fears”.

While the safety of the artist and the concertgoers is necessary, Swifties are disappointed to miss an opportunity to watch their favourite artist perform live. However, her fans are not disheartened by the news. Fans flooded social media platforms with words of support for the artist.