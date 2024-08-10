Adele's cheeky fan interaction confirms relationship status with LeBron James' agent

Beloved Grammy-winning artist Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group, who reps basketball legend LeBron James. Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged.

Her head-turning announcement came at one of her concerts in Munich, Germany, when a fan asked the “Rolling in the Deep” hit-maker if she would marry them. A fan-shot video of the event, now circulating on social media, catches Adele sporting a black gown. She responded to the heartfelt proposal head-on by flaunting her ring finger.

“Will you marry me? I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't,” the singer said as she showed off her engagement ring to the concert audience.

An overview of Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Adele and Rich Paul went public with their relationship in 2021. Although they've mostly stayed out of the spotlight, they've been spotted together at the Crypto.Com arena in Los Angeles, watching Paul's client, LeBron James, in action courtside.

Engagement rumours of the couple taking their relationship to the next level made headlines after the 16-time Grammy Award winner was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Although she shut down the speculation at the time, she previously opened up about being in awe of Paul in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021.

“I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor and then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own,” the “Hello” singer said. She also described her boo as “hilarious, funny and very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth.”

Adele currently shares her 11-year-old Angelo with ex-partner Simon Konecki. She's openly admitted about wanting to expand her family. At one of her shows, the “Someone Like You” songstress said, "Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy."

Meanwhile, Rich has three kids: Reonna, Richie and Zane.

The pop star has also been swept up in marriage rumours, as The Sun reported that she and Paul secretly got engaged in July 2024. The exclusive report about the American sports agent proposing to her came after months of speculation that the pair had already wed.

“Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring,” a source told the outlet. They also acknowledged how fans' debate over the matter about them being already married had become an “in-joke.” The report also notes that their friends expect them to host an affluent bash towards the end of next year.

In 2022, the pop star and the sports agent are also said to have bought a £46million Beverly Hills mansion, previously owned by Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.