Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note as he completes 10 years as an actor: ‘I feel the weight on my shoulders’
Vijay Deverakonda made his breakthrough as a lead actor with Pelli Choopulu, which was released in 2016.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating a special milestone in his career. The actor made his breakthrough as a lead actor after years of struggle in the 2016 release, Pelli Choopulu. The date of release was July 29. Now ten years later, the actor is reflecting on his journey in the industry.
Vijay pens note on completing 10 years
Taking to X, he shared a series of pictures and videos from the shoot of the film. In one video, the actor shared how he had to come on set at around 6.30 AM for a 7 AM shoot. In the note, he said, “10 years. Something feels very strange about reading that 10 years ago we all met in the theatres :) that we laughed and fell in love and formed a bond that keeps us together till today. Something feels very heavy.”
He added, “That day meant to a young me more than anything that has occured since. It gave a young free rebellious boy an acknowledgment and strength.. That he wasn’t a fool to dream or believe. I love you all, my Telugu audience dearly. But more than anything Tharun. I miss you so much man.. and love you so dearly. I am so proud of you and blessed to have made this film with you and you are one precious soul.” He went on to thank the cast and crew of the film which went on to win two National Awards that year.
‘From here on everything I do is all heart’
“Today i am no longer the free young boy. Life is full ❤️ but i feel the weight on my shoulders.. i feel different. From here on everything i do is all heart because no other metric matters. From my heart to all my directors, from my heart to all my RWDY boys and girls, to my family and friends, to my audience,” he concluded.
Vijay established himself as a star with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, and went on to do films like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade.
Vijay last starred in the 2024 film The Family Star and the 2025 film Kingdom. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. He also had cameos in the 2024 hit Kalki 2898 AD and in Sing Geetham this year. Vijay is currently shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. He also has Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali with wife Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.