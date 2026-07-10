Rashmika Mandanna leads India's 1st female-led underwater fight sequence for Mysaa, shoots 20 hours without body double
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up shooting a major underwater action sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna is wading into uncharted waters. The actor recently wrapped up shooting a major underwater action sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. The film's makers claim it is India's first female-led underwater fight sequence. The actor performed the stunts herself without using an action double.
Rashmika Mandanna shoots underwater fight sequence
Director Rawindra Pulle, who is helming the film, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of glimpses of Rashmika from the recent action sequence. The pictures show Rashmika in a wetsuit, surrounded by divers, listening to instructions for the scene. She and the divers are partially submerged in the water. As per a release, Rashmika spent nearly 20 hours underwater over two days to complete the sequence.
Another picture shows Rashmika as her character, with scars on her back. Her face is not visible in this picture. =Sharing the update, Pulle wrote, “India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury.”
In another post, the makers announced that the sequence has been completed and added that the film's teaser announcement will be made soon.
Rashmika opens up on the fight sequence
Rashmika also shared her experience of filming the sequence on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the post, she called the shoot the toughest challenge of her career so far. The actor wrote, “I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing.. This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life! We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited! Let's goooo! #Mysaa.”
All about Mysaa
Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film. The film's first look, shared in July 2025, showed Rashmika in a fierce avatar, roaring at the camera, covered in blood, and holding a weapon. Mysaa is scheduled to release in theatres sometime in 2026. A formal release date is expected soon, along with the teaser release.
The actor was most recently seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama is the spiritual successor to Cocktail and also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film received mixed reviews, but has grossed over ₹140 crore worldwide, nonetheless.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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