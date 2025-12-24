Mysaa first glimpse: Fans gush as Rashmika Mandanna debuts mass avatar, want crossover with ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda

Mysaa first glimpse: The first glimpse of Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, was released on Wednesday. The glimpse reveals a whole new side of the actor, who has usually played classy and sophisticated roles throughout her career. Fans couldn’t help but want a crossover with Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhana. (Also Read: Rowdy Janardhana first look and title glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda looks unrecognisable in lungi, sheds Telangana twang) Mysaa first glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna plays a Gond woman and the titular character in the film.

Mysaa first glimpse shows a massy Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika posted Mysaa’s first glimpse on her social media, calling it the ‘tip of the iceberg’. She wrote, “Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!”

The 1-minute-21-second-long glimpse shows Rashmika dressed in a kurta-pyjama, looking bloodied after a fight, with a rifle in her hand. Despite limping and falling down at one point, she still lifts her rifle, ready to fight. She looks anything but defeated despite being badly wounded when her face is finally revealed as she lets out a guttural scream.

Eshwari Rao, who plays her mother, says in a voiceover, “They said my daughter was dead. But the land shook in fear, failing to hide my daughter’s blood. The wind came to a standstill, unable to carry my daughter’s breath. The fire turned to ashes as it saw my daughter’s rage. And finally, death died when it was unable to kill my daughter. Do you know who my daughter is?”

As per the film’s team, “Mysaa presents a female protagonist as a formidable Gond woman — a first-of-its-kind portrayal marked by strength, ferocity, and emotional gravity.”

Fans react to Mysaa

Fans couldn’t keep calm to see Rashmika unleash a massy avatar after playing a coy woman in The Girlfriend this year. “#RashmikaMandanna - WHAT A MAKE OVER - From TheGirlFriend To #Mysaa, Waiting For this One,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another commented, “@iamRashmika unleashes a bloody violent side in #Mysaa.”

One fan even wrote, “The National Crush @iamRashmika in Ultra Mass Avatar.” A fan claimed the glimpse gave them goosebumps, writing, “GOOSEBUMPS overload! @iamRashmika just unleashed a beast mode we didn’t know we needed. #MYSAAGlimpse is next-level intense.”

And then there were the fans who drew parallels between Mysaa and her fiancé Vijay Deverakonda’s recent Rowdy Janardhana first glimpse. “Rowdy Janardhana × Mysaa. Husband & wifey serving POWER COUPLE energy,” thought a fan, while another hoped, “Is there any chance #RowdyJanardhan meets #MYSAA?”

About Mysaa

Mysaa is Rawindra Pulle’s debut film, starring Rashmika in the lead role, alongside Easwari, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Shreyaas P Krishna received praise for the cinematography in the first glimpse, as did Jakes Bejoy for his background score. Andy Long is the stunt choreographer for the film. Mysaa is currently being shot in Telangana and the dense forests of Kerala, according to the film’s team. A release date has yet to be announced.