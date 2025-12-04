Rashmika Mandanna reacts to buzz around rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn't like to…’

Wedding whispers around Rashmika Mandanna are growing louder by the day, with speculation rife that she may tie the knot with beau Vijay Deverakonda in 2026. As chatter about their possible wedding continues to dominate social media, the actor has finally stepped in to address the ongoing buzz. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year.

Rashmika address the wedding buzz

Rashmika addressed the wedding buzz in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India while discussing her upcoming releases and more. However, the actor chose to neither confirm nor deny the rumours, keeping the speculation very much alive.

She added that she wants to take her time before sharing anything with her fans or the media. ”I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall,” Rashmika said when asked if she wants to confirm or deny her rumoured marriage to Vijay.

Her statement comes at a time when rumours about her wedding with Vijay are gaining momentum. Last month, a source told HT that Rashmika has already kicked off the preparations in full swing. She even travelled to Udaipur for a recce, exploring potential venues for what is expected to be a “grand celebration.”

About Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year. While the couple made no announcement or shared pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the couple was engaged. His team also confirmed that they will tie the knot in February 2026. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. Several eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations. This added fuel to the rumours that they are in a relationship but don't want to make it public. In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but refrained from naming their partners.