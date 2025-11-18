Rashmika Mandanna was once in relationship with ‘no choice’; says Vijay Deverakonda ‘healed’ pain he didn't cause

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might stay mum about their engagement, but his recent support for her at an event for her film, The Girlfriend, was for all to see. He even kissed her hand in a sweet moment of PDA, which won hearts. As for Rashmika, she has been quite vocal about her present and past relationships, talking about how she once felt she was in a relationship with ‘no choice’. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda finally shows some PDA, kisses fiancée Rashmika Mandanna's hand at event. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in October this year.

Rashmika Mandanna on a past relationship

In conversation with anchor Suma for a promotional video, Rashmika mentioned that people like Vikram, Durga and her character Bhooma do exist in real life. She then spoke of how, much like her character, she once felt as though she was in a relationship without her will. “Choose who you want to be with. You shouldn’t be in a position where you have no choice but you’re with a partner. I have done that. Today, when I choose to be with a person, I am happy, that person is happy, everyone around is happy,” said Rashmika.

About Vijay Deverakonda healing pain he didn’t cause

During the promotions for The Girlfriend, Rashmika also spoke to fans and mentioned how Vijay had helped her heal from the pain that he hadn’t caused. In a candid and emotional moment, she mentioned how working in the film was also cathartic and said, “Luckily, I have a partner who has healed me from a pain he didn’t cause. So, for me, as Bhooma, he has helped me heal. Like how this film is for me, he has the same equal…I have to give him that applause and thank him for it.”

While talking to Suma, Rashmika also mentioned that Vijay asks her not to overthink whenever she’s stressed about getting trolled. “When you are being trolled, you are aware of it. In my house, my own partner, I’ll be like, I’m getting trolled so much. He says, there’s nothing like that. Why are you overthinking? He says he doesn’t notice it at all. You’re not seeing it, but I am. They even tag and make sure I see it,” said the actor.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika was previously engaged to be married to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, but she broke off their engagement in 2018. She acted with Vijay in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), with the couple becoming a fan favourite soon. While it’s unknown when they began dating, in October this year, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that he and Rashmika have gotten engaged. They also confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February next year.