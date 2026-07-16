Digger director's email to this filmmaker reveals what he was looking for in Indian actor for Tom Cruise film

Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu’s upcoming English film, Digger, is one of the most-awaited projects of the year. While Riz Ahmed eventually landed a role in the Tom Cruise film, the filmmaker had auditioned some Indian actors beforehand. He even wrote to a 3-time National Award-winning filmmaker from India for recommendations, complaining how nobody seemed to fit the bill. (Also Read: These Indian actors almost landed Riz Ahmed's role in Tom Cruise's Digger) Tom Cruise in a still from Alejandro González Iñárritu's upcoming film Digger.

Indian filmmaker recommended Indian actors for Digger Bijukumar Damodaran, better known as Dr Biju, took to his Instagram account to reveal that Alejandro had emailed him about Digger many years ago. He wrote: “On 22 July 2018, I received a completely unexpected email from one of my all time favourite filmmakers, Alejandro González Iñárritu.”

Biju revealed that Alejandro asked him for recommendations for Indian actors, adding, “He was looking for suggestions for an Indian actor for his upcoming film and asked for my thoughts. I shared a few names, though none of them eventually became part of the project. At the time, I was requested to keep the entire conversation confidential, and I was happy to do so.”

“Now, after so many years, with the film “Digger” completed and its trailer finally released, I feel I can share this little memory. It makes me genuinely happy to know that I had, however small, a place in the early pre-production discussions of this film,” wrote the filmmaker, adding, “More than anything, I feel deeply honoured that a master filmmaker like Alejandro has considered me a friend for the past 15 years. Friendships and mutual respect across cinema and cultures are among the greatest gifts this journey has given me. Wishing Alejandro and the entire team of Digger all the very best.”